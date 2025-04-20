South African rapper Cassper Nyovest raised questions if he might be expecting a baby with a video showing him dancing with a fake tummy

The 34-year-old year 'Kusho Bani' hitmaker impressed Mzansi fans with his moves while previously he had fans talking with moves to celebrate Easter

Local netizens reacted on social media to suggest that Nyovest was announcing that his wife Pulane Mojaki might be pregnant

Premium South African hip-hop artist Cassper Nyovest had fans questioning if his family is growing after dancing with a fake stomach in a viral video on social media.

The 34-year-old is one of Mzansi’s most sought-after recording artists after several awards and songs that have reached popularity overseas.

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest abd wife Pulane Mojaki could be expecting a new child. Image: casspernyovest.

While Nyovest enjoys the success of his latest hit, Kusho Bani, the rapper has earned admiration from local fans after releasing a video of him dancing with a fake tummy.

Cassper Nyovest raises questions from fans

Wacth Nyovest's moves in the video below:

Nyovest has one son, Khotso, from a previous relationship which has caused some controversy for the rapper after it was unveiled that he does not enjoy a tight bond with his baby boy.

Fans also questioned the rapper after his former partner Thobeka Majozi revealed Khotso experienced issues with cancer and that Nyovest has not been supportive.

Despite the issues surrounding his son, Nyovest and his new wife, Pulane Mojaki impressed local fans by dancing with bible to celebrate Easter.

Watch Nyovest and his wife keep the good vibes going in the video below:

Nyovest is one of South Africa’s top rappers

In addition to his several awards, Nyovest has also been contributed tro several hits for his fellow Mzansi artists by featuring in their songs.

During his career, Nyovest has won 34 awards including Artist of the Decade at the South African Hip Hop Awards in 2021.

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has won several awards. Image: casspernyovest.

Fans predict a new baby for Nyovest

Local netizens reacted on social media to predict that Nyovest’s video was a way to announce that he was expecting a new child.

Restingbae made a note:

“We might have another Sello situation right here.”

Ihhashi_Turkei asked a question:

“Is he hinting that his wife is now pregnant?”

TheGBrown1 loved the dance:

“Pulling off the Moreki dance.”

AsanteGraceX made a prediction:

“Baby boy.”

EmmiieTLO loved the moves:

“Plus he got dance moves for days. He got great moves.”

N3verGetToMiss commented on the look:

“That fake tummy suits him.”

Piru4l said Nyovest is exposing his hand:

“He’s letting us know they are expecting.”

PGalatians67 said Nyovest is paying his respects:

“Paying homage to the legend paper707.”

ChiefJusticeHD loves dancing videos:

“Yesterday it was Andile, today it's him.”

Anoh_ki26 loves Nyovest’s relationship:

“He's genuinely happy and himself around this girl, no matter how cute a couple looks, if they are not compatible they're not.”

Cassper Nyovest’s video breaks a million views

As reported by Briefly News, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest’s latest music video Kusho Bani reached one million views soon after its release.

The video has been greatly received by fans across Mzansi who described the video as one of the best they have seen.

