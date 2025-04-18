Media personality Thobeka Majozi took a different route from the usual content she is known for while commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ

Thobeka Majozi shared a clip of herself busting moves with a bible in hand and a t-shirt with a reminder to all her followers

The comments were filled with Easter blessings, love for her t-shirt and love for her public display of faith

Thobeka Majozi shared a dance video in celebration of Easter.



Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama Thobeka Majozi is walking into the 2025 Easter holiday in the Lord’s embrace. While the media personality has previously set the internet ablaze with videos showcasing the soft life and her beauty, she decided to celebrate the Easter holiday differently.

Thobeka Majozi shares dancing video

Thobeka Majozi took to her Instagram account on the eve of Good Friday and shared a video celebrating Easter. In the video, Thobeka, who is wearing a brown t-shirt written Jesus Saves Bro, aptly dances to Dumi Mkokstad’s song Egetsemane/Bayavuya, while holding a Bible in celebration of the sacrifice Jesus Christ paid for the world’s sins.

In the caption accompanying the video, Thobeka Majozi said she is walking into the Easter weekend in celebration of the knowledge that Jesus Christ saved her. The post was captioned:

“How we are entering the Easter weekend knowing He rose on the 3rd day, defeating death and giving us the hope of salvation🤍”

Watch the video here.

Netizens discuss Thobeka Majozi's video

Netizens filled the comments with well-wishes for her and her family during Easter. Others couldn’t get enough of Thobeka Majozi’s t-shirt.

Here are some of the comments:

malinqie_25 said:

“A blessed Easter weekend to you and your family 🙌”

thozama_highness replied:

“May you have a blessed weekend, mother🤍”

_acyper.m gushed:

“Your T-shirt, ma'am 👏🔥🙌❤️”

thandeka326 said:

“Beautiful and blessed❤️”

ndebele.lungile agreed:

“Amen. He conquered death, so did all who accepted Him as the Lord and Saviour.”

noxy_pahla requested:

“Bible plug, please. I've been wanting 🥺❤️”

zama_mambomvu gushed:

“❤️❤️😊😊 Jesus suits you.”

Mzansi drags video of Thobeka Majozi praying

Meanwhile, Thobeka Majozi has been open about her spiritual journey and kept her fans updated along the way. She previously shared a montage of her in different praying sessions, sparking a flurry of reactions.

Several netizens agreed that the videos were not the proper way to go about speaking to God. Although people could not hear what she was saying in her prayers, they still felt that it should have been done in a more secretive manner.

Is Thobeka Majozi keeping Khotso away from Cassper?

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thobeka Majozi's baby daddy, Cassper Nyovest, made an emotional revelation in his song Emotions.

In the song, Cassper made a startling revelation, claiming that Khotso is not growing around him. This sparked mixed reactions on social media, with people speculating that his baby mama might be keeping the little boy away from him.

This sentiment stems from the fact that Thobeka Majozi revealed that Cassper Nyovest cheated on her while she and Khotso were in and out of the hospital battling cancer.

