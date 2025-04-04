Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest made a startling revelation on his song Emotions involving his son Khotso

The rapper said Khotso is not growing around him, sparking mixed reactions on social media

Cassper Nyovest for dragged on social media, with people saying he needs to go to court instead of involving them

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cassper Nyovest released a song 'Emotions' where he claimed his son was being kept away from him. Image: Casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Is Thobeka Majozi keeping Khotso away from Cassper?

Cassper Nyovest's song Emotions is currently trending after a fan noticed that he mentioned his son in it. The multi award-winning rapper made a startling revelation on the song, claiming that Khotso is not growing around him. This sparked mixed reactions on social media with people saying his baby mama might be keeping the little boy away from him.

@StaxCooks reacted to the song:

"Cassper says he's holding his tears back cause his little baby is growing without him, but whose fault is it?"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This sentiment stems from the shocking accusations made by his baby mama Thobeka Majozi. She claimed that Cassper cheated on her while she and Khotso were in and out of the hospital battling cancer.

She also stated that the woman Cassper cheated on her with was his current wife, Pulane Mojaki.

Cassper Nyovest neither admitted nor denied this claim, but he addressed this in a video of his own while he was on vacation with his friends.

Social media users drag Cassper Nyovest

People on social media dragged Cassper Nyovest for playing the victim. Even though people do not know the full story, many have concluded that he was at fault.

@StaxCooks asked:

"Dawg , I had to rewind cause I thought I heard wrong. Why can't he apply for joint custody with the mother? The court may allow that."

@dexphoniks3601

"He is a fraud! That was quick."

@Soweto_God said:

"Cassper always loves playing victim, no wonder AKA gave him a clap."

@IconikOnly asked:

"Then how come his family gets to always be with the child??"

@energies45 joked:

"He must not worry Khasmaramima wa le china will give him twins. Cassper go to court and ask to see your kid and leave us out of this."

@cyka_plata said:

"Women need to fight their personal battles alone and leave the child. Now, the child must grow up without a father because of a personal vendetta?"

@AkanimiltonM argued:

"That dude cheated on her while their child was fighting cancer. I mean, who does that? What a terrible father. He deserve everything coming his way."

@jusgomo reacted:

"Deadbeat dads bore me."

@Tammy_thee_Godd observed:

"Because it is Casper, you are blaming him if it was a random Jabu it would be the women’s fault."

Cassper lives best life amid Thobeka's explosive accusations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest posted pictures of him living his best life after the bombshell claims made by his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi Majozi was celebrating her birthday with a heartfelt post on how she and her son Khotso were in and out of the hospital while he was battling cancer In the midst of that, Thobeka revealed that Cassper Nyovest cheated on her with his now-wife Pulane Mojaki

Source: Briefly News