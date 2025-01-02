Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, has turned to God and prayer after she revealed her baby daddy's infidelity

Majozi announced on her social media page that she would be hosting a prayer session at her mother's home in Umhlanga

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video she shared of how the prayer session went

Thbeka Majozi hosted a prayer session. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, seems to have turned to God after her breakup with the rapper.

Is Thobeka Majozi born again?

Social media has been buzzing after the South African influencer Thobeka Majozi announced that she has turned to God and prayer after she was trending for weeks when she revealed her baby daddy's cheating ways.

Recently, Thobeka hosted a prayer session for mothers at her mother's house in Umhlanga, Durban. She also posted a video of the prayer session on her Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She wrote:

"God led, and I followed, and I’m so speechless to say that He arrived there before we did. Thank you to all the mamas who came to “Now we’re the praying mothers”. He was intentional with this instruction, and what He wanted to do was done. “being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ;” Philippians‬ ‭1‬:‭6‬ ‭NKJV.‬‬"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Many netizens reacted to the video of the prayer session that Majozi hosted. See some of the comments below:

thuto_phoolo commented:

"Proud of you!"

rorisangt replied:

"Thobeka, I love what good is doing through and in you… I love you, mama. Well done!"

ntandoyenkoosi mentioned:

"With Jesus, you will never go wrong.. He will never leave you nor forsake you. He is everything."

mntwanugugu_ responded:

"Glory be to Jesus. I don't know, but something is telling me that all hearts should turn to Jesus. 2025 People, let's turn to JESUS. Ayikho insindiso ngomunye ngaphandle kuka Jesu Krestu. Amen."

Woman accuses Cassper’s wife of taking her man

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thobeka Majozi accused Cassper Nyovest of infidelity with a woman named Pulane while their son was critically ill.

Pulane has been accused of being a homewrecker by multiple women on social media, including one who claimed she also lost her relationship due to Pulane. Mzansi social media users heavily criticised Pulane, calling her actions disrespectful and immoral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News