Award-winning star Kelly Khumalo's angelic voice had fans gushing over her on social media

The news and gossip page, MDNews, posted a video of the star singing with her mother, which went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip of Kelly and her mother singing

Kelly Khumalo and her mother sang together. Image: Oupa Bopape, Frennie Shivambu

She isn't named the voice of Africa for nothing! South African award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo had many netizens on social media gushing over her angelic voice.

Video of Kelly Khumalo and her mom singing goes viral

The talented singer who shared a profound message about attachment and discernment in March 2025 has made headlines once again on social media.

The news and gossip page, MDNews, posted a clip of Kelly Khumalo and her mother singing a Gospel song together on X (formerly known as Twitter), which went viral.

The clip was captioned:

"Kelly Khumalo shares a heartfelt singing moment with her mother."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of Kelly and her mother

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and some bashed the star for singing joyfully while the truth about Senzo Meyiwa's murder remained a mystery. Here's what they had to say:

@ka_madesi said:

"I wonder what she told her mother regarding her communicating with Senzo’s killers."

@DollyBy2 commented:

"What muthi she's using? Or did she get a snake? Senzo's murder case is still waiting for a true, real testimony, many lost lives, careers, work and hopes! I wonder how many are under her payroll for this delay, without even a temptation to call her to the court unless the government also fell in!"

@bongwe_ncube questioned:

"Is it the same mother who was there when #SenzoMeyiwatrial got shot?"

@SisonkeViti wrote:

"Ay kodwa guys, whatever she did or didn't. She is the best vocalist."

@NgomaneHopewell replied:

"Senzo Meyiwa's family needs closure, she must tell who killed Senzo."

@D_force8 responded:

"If anything, Kelly can sing."

@passiemosele mentioned:

"Jealous down Kelly has a beautiful voice."

@best__09 stated:

"They sound so beautiful! It's always special to share moments like that with family."

Netizens still blame Kelly Khumalo for the death of Senzo Meyiwa. Image: Oupa Bopape

What happened to Senzo Meyiwa?

Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead at Kelly Khumalo's home with her and other celebrities present on 26 October 2014. The murder of the soccer star has been ongoing for years, after several suspects were arrested. The Senzo Meyiwa trial faced various delays, which frustrated many South Africans eager for justice for the Orlando Pirates star.

Kelly Khumalo has been frequently named during the murder case, as many people have questioned why she has not appeared in court. The songstress's sister, Zandie, appeared in court during the trial to give her testimony. Kelly's sibling pointed fingers at Senzo Myiwa's wife, Mandisa Mkhize. Senzo's romantic relationship with Kelly Khumalo overlapped with his marriage.

Many people on social media have insisted that Kelly be thoroughly investigated for her possible involvement in this soccer star's passing. The singer was dragged over the years as she faced vitriol for her romance with Senzo Meyiwa and his passing. Kelly has mostly remained silent, save for responding to fans who've supported her amid massive public backlash.

Kelly slams Shahan's apology

In a previous report from Briefly News, Afro-pop singer Kelly Khumalo reacted to the apology by eNCA news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon.

Khumalo said he is arrogant. Shahan Ramkissoon mistakenly said on-air that Kelly Khumalo passed away instead of Winnie Khumalo.

