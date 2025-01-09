Afro-pop star Kelly Khumalo reacted to the apology by eNCA news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon, saying he was arrogant

Shahan Ramkissoon mistakenly said on-air that Kelly Khumalo passed away instead of Winnie Khumalo

The journalist quickly apologised for the mishap and said people who want to use this situation to trend can do so

South African singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo did not accept the apology made by eNCA journalist Shahan Ramkissoon. This comes after Shahan made an error during a live news broadcast announcing Winnie Khumalo's death.

Shahan Ramkissoon apologises to Kelly Khumalo

Annoying House music singer Winnie Khumalo's passing, Shahan Ramkissoon mistakenly said "Kelly Khumalo" died at age 51.

An outraged Kelly Khumalo quickly took to Instagram and slammed Shahan and eNCA, saying this was a reckless mistake. In response to Kelly, Shahan took to X and said he made a mistake.

"I made an honest mistake, which I corrected shortly afterwards on air. It was a slip of the tongue as I ad-libbed the story. I take full responsibility for the error. To those seeking to amplify this for attention: do what you must trend and stay blessed."

Kelly calls Shahan Ramkissoon arrogant

Taking a screenshot of the X post, Kelly took to her Instagram stories and exclaimed, "The arrogance," when reacting to the apology.

In her initial post, Kelly Khumalo said eNCA should respect her and not make such reckless mistakes.

"You may hate me or even think very less of me, however this is very reckless, ignorant and disrespectful not only to me but to those who love and care about me especially my kids. PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY NAME."

