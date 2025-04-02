Just a day after fan clashes in the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance, another violent altercation involving Zamalek supporters erupted

Fans and analysts argue that CAF’s current disciplinary measures, such as fines, are insufficient

The recurring violence raises concerns about the effectiveness of security protocols at African club matches

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Concerns over fan violence in CAF competitions have escalated following consecutive incidents in both the CAF Champions League (CAFCL) and the CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC).

Just a day after clashes erupted between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance supporters at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, another violent altercation broke out involving Zamalek fans during a CAFCC match.

Fan Violence in CAF Competitions Escalates Amid Another Disturbing Incident

Source: Facebook

Pattern of Hooliganism in African Football

The growing trend of fan unrest in African club football has sparked debates about the adequacy of current security measures.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the Sundowns vs. Esperance clash, tensions flared at the final whistle, resulting in violent confrontations.

Similarly, the latest CAFCC incident involving Zamalek supporters further highlights the challenges of ensuring crowd control in stadiums.

CAF’s Current Disciplinary Approach

Historically, CAF has responded to fan violence with financial penalties and stadium bans.

However, these measures have proven insufficient in preventing repeated incidents.

With the frequency of such occurrences increasing, calls for stricter sanctions are growing.

Need for Stronger Punishments

Many football analysts and fans believe that CAF must enforce stricter disciplinary measures to curb fan violence.

Some potential steps include: Harsher Financial Penalties: Increasing fines significantly to deter clubs and supporters from engaging in violent acts. Match Suspensions and Point Deductions: Implementing sporting penalties that affect teams directly. Stronger Security Protocols: Ensuring clubs take greater responsibility for matchday safety. Stricter Bans for Offending Fans: Imposing extended bans on supporters involved in violence.

Ensuring Safety in Future Matches

As African football continues to grow in global stature, maintaining order in stadiums is crucial for the credibility of CAF competitions.

If current measures prove inadequate, stricter enforcement and collaboration with law enforcement agencies may be necessary to prevent further incidents.

Addressing this issue effectively will help preserve the integrity of the sport and ensure a safer environment for all stakeholders involved.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch held defending champions Zamalek to a goalless draw in their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg, with both teams struggling to create clear chances.

Despite dominating possession early on, Stellenbosch failed to break Zamalek's defense, while the Egyptians also struggled to find the back of the net.

Fan Violence in CAF Competitions Escalates Amid Another Disturbing Incident

Source: Facebook

Violence Erupts Between Mamelodi Sundowns and ES Tunis Fans

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns defeated ES Tunis 1-0 in the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

However, the match was marred by violent clashes between the fans of both teams after the final whistle.

The altercation, which began among the Esperance supporters, quickly escalated and spread throughout the stands.

Despite the efforts of security, there were reports of minor injuries.

South African musician Rhulani Richard Maluleke condemned the violence, highlighting that Sundowns fans had retaliated after being assaulted.

The incident sparked a backlash from netizens, with many criticizing the lack of security and calling for accountability from the home team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News