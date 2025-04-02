Members from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) met with officials from the USA

The delegation sought to clarify any misconceptions the USA may have had about the Expropriation Act

DIRCO members clarified that the nil compensation clause was not designed to facilitate unlawful land seizures

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) met with officials from the United States of America to clarify any misconceptions regarding the Expropriation Act.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the act caused tensions between the USA and South Africa. This also led to US President Donald Trump cutting funding to the country, publicly stating that terrible things were happening there.

Tensions escalated further when AfriForum and Solidarity met with officials from Trump’s administration, seeking intervention and claiming the South African government was unfairly targeting the Afrikaner minority with racist laws.

DIRCO attempts to set the record straight about the Act

Following meetings at the United Nations General Assembly at the end of March 2025, DIRCO Director-General Zane Dangor was part of a delegation that met with officials from the US. The delegation met with the National Security Council's Africa director, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, as well as treasury department representatives from Trump’s administration.

During the dialogue between the two parties, DIRCO representatives sought to clarify any misconceptions caused by AfriForum and Solidarity’s visits.

Delegation says nil compensation doesn’t equate to unlawful land seizures

DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri stated that the delegation clarified to officials that the nil compensation clause was not designed to facilitate unlawful land seizures.

"We believe these dialogues will assist to refine the current administration's understanding of South Africa's position on critical matters, fostering a more nuanced perspective," Phiri said.

He added that they also clarified misconceptions about race laws designed to undermine minority rights. He said these laws were intended to address structural inequality as a legacy of Apartheid.

Elon Musk has claimed on more than one occasion that the country had racist laws and that there was a white genocide happening in South Africa.

