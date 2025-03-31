The Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, said the South African government will continue with its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice

Speaking after the African National Congress's National Executive Committee meeting, Lamola said the country is willing to take steps in mending relations with the US

However, these do not include withdrawing from the ICJ case, as South Africa cannot compromise on the case

Minister Ronald Lamola said SA won't compromise on the Israel case. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, said on 30 March 2025 that although the government is committed to mending relations with the United States, it is not prepared to drop its case against Israel to do so.

What did Ronald Lamola say?

According to Eyewitness News, Lamola addressed the media as part of the African National Congress (ANC) International Relations Subcommittee's media briefing on foreign policy. The subcommittee met as part of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. Lamola weighed in on South Africa's case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He said that the Israel case is a no-go zone and the country will not withdraw the case from the ICJ. He marked that South Africa will not dance to US President Donald Trump's tune as this forms part of the issues of progressive internationalism which the government will not compromise on.

What you need to know about the ICJ case

Ronald Lamola said SA will not drop its case against Israel. Image: Michel Porro/Getty Images

South Africans discuss the case

Netizens commenting on Eyewitness News' Facebook post shared their views on the case.

Kungwane Zinjhiva Hlongwane said:

"The United States believes it is punishing South Africa, but in reality, the consequences will disproportionately affect white-owned businesses. This is a clear case of misguided policy."

Josias Kearney said:

"They want to keep wasting our tax money on something that won't help our country one bit."

Zelda Van Tonder said:

"The ANC is using public money to enforce their political ideology even though the majority of citizens is against it."

Alan Millar said:

"That is the problem with the ANC. They will cut off the nose to spite the face."

Jacob Holmes said:

"You represent only 40% of South Africa and therefore so not speak for the entire South Africa."

SA welcomes ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas

In another article, Briefly News reported that the South African government welcomed the Israel and Hamas ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on 19 January 2025. Former US president Joe Biden announced on 15 January.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation hailed the agreement as the end of an onslaught on Palestinians. SA joined other countries that called for a permanent ceasefire.

