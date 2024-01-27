The International Court of Justice's decision on South Africa's case against Israel has made waves in the country

Several political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), ANC and The EFF have expressed their stances

Online users shared their opinions on what they think the International Court of Justice's ruling will do for Israel and Palestine

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties, including the ANC, gave their two cents on the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decision about Israel and Palestine. The parties that are usually competitors had a similar message after the ICJ's ruling.

ANC, EFF and DA made statements about the ICJ genocide ruling, and the two parties agreed on how Israel and Palestine should produce. Image: Rodger Bosch / Lujaid Safodien

Source: Getty Images

Many people chimed in after seeing what local political parties, including ANC, EFF, and DA, had to say. Online users expressed their lack of faith that justice would be delivered.

What did ANC say about ICJ genocide ruling?

The ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula welcome the court's decision. According to SABC News, He asserted that South Africa supports Palestinians due to the common history of apartheid. Fikile Mbalula said:

“The world will remember us, that when we were facing apartheid the world never forsake us. The world was with us, we are free today because the people of the world were with us in the fight against apartheid.”

EFF speaks on ICJ genocide ruling

The EFF also welcomed the ruling by the International Court. The head of international relations of the eff, Godrich Gardee, said that the judgement is only the beginning of seeking justice. He said that they hope the decision will bring Israel and Palestine closer to a two-state nation.

DA and EFF propose same solution for Israel

The Democratic Alliance spokesperson highlighted that they hope Israel will follow orders from the ICJ. They also advocated for a two-state solution to be negotiated.

SA discusses Israel and Palestine conflict

Online users share their thoughts about the historic ruling. Many commented, comparing the problems in Israel to those local in South Africa.

Taizer MrSkwaro Buthelezi said:

"Israel will start to kill people in South Africa because of this interfering. South Africa has too much problems."

Nkosikho Mtshawe commented:

"Thank you ANC government."

Kgaogelo Monaledi wrote:

"And soon they'll rubbish it flip_ flops that one!"

Jackson Mpala remarked:

"It didn't say that it's committing genocide but it must avoid committing genocide."

Men on the Move added:

"Israel will still defend itself if they are attacked."

