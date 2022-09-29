Police Minister Bheki Cele is fairly certain that the state will put slain Western Cape Magistrate Romay van Rooyen alleged killer

Hawks arrested Cassidy Hartzenburg at his Mitchells Plain home on Tuesday, 27 September

Hartzenburg is a close relative of the slain magistrate and appeared in Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Murder charges on Thursday, 29 September

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele proclaimed that the teenager responsible for killing Magistrate Romay van Rooyen would be found guilty.

Van Rooyen was found dead by relatives in her Marina Da Gama home, and her car was stolen on Saturday, 10 September. The police connect the murder to Cassidy Hartzenberg, who was arrested at his home in Mitchells plain.

Hartzenberg, who is the slain magistrate's close relative, appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrates Court for the first time on Thursday, 29 September, EWN reported.

Cele attended the court proceedings and confirmed that Hawks detectives had a solid case against murder accused Hartzenberg.

A video on Twitter shows Cele speaking outside the court, where he said it was a pity a close relative killed van Rooyen. However, the police minister said that he was confident the authorities would be able to prove that they had found the right person.

Hartzenberg will reappear in court on 6 October for the state to obtain bail information.

South Africans weigh in on Bheki Cele's promises

South Africans think the police minister is all talk and no action.

Here are some comments:

@JackPhakathi1 commented:

"Teenager and already a hardened criminal."

@kmosebetsi added:

"He said that about the Meyiwa case. He said that about many that have collapsed."

@alicetair1 said:

"It's always the same story. My man the big guy."

