The Hawks have linked the murder of Western Cape magistrate Romay van Rooyan to an 18-year-old boy

Van Rooyen was found strangled in her Marina Da Gama home, and her car was stolen from the scene

Authorities traced the suspect to Mitchells Plain, the same area where van Rooyen's care was found and arrested him in his home

CAPE TOWN - Hawks detectives have arrested a teenager from Mitchells Plain in connection with the murder of Western Cape magistrate Romay van Rooyen.

Hawks have captured a Mitchells Plain teenager for the murder of Western Cape magistrate Romay van Rooyen. Image: Romay van Rooyen/Facebook and Jub Rubjob/Getty Images

The alleged murderer was apprehended at his home in Mitchells Plain early on Tuesday, 27 September. The arrest comes days after van Rooyen was laid to rest by friends and family.

Van Rooyen was found dead in her home in Marina Da Gama on 10 September. The magistrate was allegedly strangled and her car stolen from the scene of the murder. Police found the vehicle in Mitchells Plain, which helped investigators link the crime to the 18-year-old suspect, EWN reported.

Van Rooyen was a beloved member of the South African justice system. She began her career as a prosecutor in 1997 before transitioning to a State advocate in the Western Cape High Court.

According to IOL, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the late magistrate's family after the murder. Cele said that an attack on any South African judicial officer is an attack on the entire justice system and, ultimately, the State.

The teenage suspect is expected to appear in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 29 September.

South Africans weigh in on the murder of Romay van Rooyen's

Many South Africans still haven't come to terms with the murder of the Western Cape Magistrate. Some social media users were shocked that a teenager could commit such a crime.

Here are some comments:

@AyandaSounders said:

"Wow, Cape Town is not safe."

Elizabeth Maditlhare suggested

"Triple his years, then throw the key away"

George Mkhwanazi asked:

"What kind of an 18-year-old is this one killing a Magistrate??? He must never find peace, he must suffer."

Fuzelihle Lassborn Yaka Ngcobo stated:

"18-year-old killing the whole magistrate! No, we are going nowhere."

Miriro Muza commented"

"Imagine as a parent reading this online at work only to find out it's your son that has been arrested when u come back from work"

Gift Maweni exclaimed:

"18-years-old? He's rotten. That's a child, what does he even know about killing? This world is a mess."

