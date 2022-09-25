Police in Nelspruit arrested a 17-year-old suspect after he repeatedly assaulted his 54-year-old aunt

According to a statement issued by the police on social media, the aunt warned the young man to stop on several occasions

Social media users weighed in on the matter, asking why it took the aunt months to report the matter to the police

Nelspruit - The police in Nelspruit have issued a statement confirming that they arrested a 17-year-old suspect for allegedly molesting his 54-year-old aunt.

The police in Nelspruit have arrested a teenager for molesting his 54-year-old aunt. Image: Getty Images.

According to the statement, the aunt decided to report the matter to the police after warning the teenager to stop on various occasions.

The statement shared on the SAPS Facebook page stated that the abuse started in April 2022. The victim told the suspect to stop his evil ways, but he did not stop. She reported the matter to the police, and it was handed over to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Offences Unit (FCS), who investigated the matter and finally arrested the suspect on Thursday, 22 September 2022. Part of the statement read:

"The aunt alleges that the suspect started his evil deeds between April 2022 and early September 2022. It is further alleged that the victim warned him multiple times to stop his abuse, but the plea reportedly fell on deaf ears. She, therefore, reported the matter to the authorities, and the case was assigned to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Offences Unit (FCS).

"He appeared in the Mbibana Magistrate's Court on Friday, 23 September 2022. The case was postponed to Monday, 26 September 2022 meanwhile, he was remanded in custody.

"The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has raised a concern regarding cases which happen behind closed doors and most go unreported. "Women should break the silence on Gender Based Violence issues which has been engulfed our communities. This calls for all of us to commit ourselves in fighting this pandemic"

Social media users react

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the matter. Many asked why the aunt took months to report the matter to the police.

@Zukile Zuks said:

"They probably had an agreement when they started this, but I think the boy got carried away and continued wanting more, and surely the Aunt had enough..which eventually led her to report this incident."

@Charline Du Toit wrote:

"We don't know the reason why she didn't report it earlier...SO just stop assuming things...Cold-hearted ."

@Knoxyman Mapany added:

"She was enjoying for the past now she change the mind why did she not report at first."

@Gugulethu Yambane commented:

"Can they make further investigations on this matter. On both parties."

@Melanie MacFarlane noted:

"This man must spend his life locked up. There is no hope here. How very evil."

