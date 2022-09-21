A police officer from Durban allegedly killed her partner over a receipt for condoms on Sunday, 18 September

The pair allegedly got into an argument after the cop found the receipt in her boyfriend's trousers, which led to the fatal shooting

The officer turned herself in to the police after the incident and appeared in court on Tuesday, 21 September

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal police officer appeared in a Durban court on Tuesday, 21 September, to face a murder charge after she allegedly gunned her boyfriend down.

A Durban police officer appeared in court for allegedly shooting her boyfriend over condom receipts. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images & Yellow Dog Productions

Source: Getty Images

The fatal shooting took place on Sunday, 18 September, in Woodlands. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said that the police officer allegedly argued with her boyfriend after she found a receipt for condoms in his trousers.

Suping added that the confrontation escalated and led to the fatal shooting of the victim. The officer used her service pistol in the commission of the crime, TimesLIVE reported.

According to Algoa FM, the police officer stationed at Durban Harbour Police turned herself into the police after the shooting. The officer has been released on R3 000 bail and is expected to appear back in court on 10 October.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans weigh in on the officer-involved shooting

Some social media users are shocked that the victim was killed for buying a contraceptive.

Here are some comments:

@CrazyAnyoneZa claimed:

"It's not being made such a big issue because its a Woman who did it. Imagine if a male did it then the whole world would've know rn about it"

@NginguSah said:

"He died for buying condoms."

@muimbi_princem added:

"Hence I will never date someone with a gun or who is either Law enforcement or in security sector. People with guns are trigger happy. Andizi shaaaaame, never. Can you realy kill a person just for a stupid receipt. Yoh"

@masilo_12 commented:

"But we all know that women in South Africa don't kill. Soon they will say she was defending herself."

@AfcenM posted:

"Death sentence just like that? Hayi bo"

Police officer fatally shot, 3 wounded in Tembisa filling station robbery

Briefly News previously reported that during a theft at a petrol station in Tembisa, Johannesburg, a police officer was killed, and three others were injured.

On Thursday, 8 September, three officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at a convenience shop in a petrol station in Tembisa.

A group of about 15 men occupied the store in exchange for an undefined sum of money and smokes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News