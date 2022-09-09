A cop has been fatally shot, and two of his colleagues and a security guard were wounded in a shootout during a robbery at a Tembisa petrol station

The gang of armed robbers disarmed the officers and fled the scene in two vehicles

The department of police has mobilised all available resources to track down the suspected cop killers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has been killed, and 3 others were injured during a heist at a petrol station in Tembisa, Johannesburg.

A police officer has been gunned down and 3 others injured in a shootout at a Tembisa filling station. Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Three officers were called to an armed robbery at a convenience store in a petrol station in Thembisa on Thursday morning, 8 September.

A group of approximately 15 men held up the store for an unspecified amount of money and cigarettes.

According to New24, National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the armed assailants noticed the police officers entering the petrol station as the robbers were about to leave.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The criminals opened fire on three police officers and one security guard, who all sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were disarmed of their firearms. The victims were rushed to the hospital to receive treatment, but one officer succumbed to his wounds, TimesLIVE reports.

The suspects fled the petrol station in a Toyota Quantum and Toyota Corolla Prestige.

The maximum amount of resources has been mobilised to aid in tracking down the gang of criminals. General Fannie Masemola, the national police commissioner, said that the department of police will not allow criminals to run wild and do whatever they want.

Masemola said:

"We are coming for each one of them. We are closing the net on each person in this country who is found to be on the wrong side of the law."

South Africans react to the filing station robbery

Mzansi is outraged by the killing of police officers. Here are some comments:

@seesimango said:

"Unfortunately, it has become a norm in this country, the noise would be unbearable if it was the other way round."

@sk_gee added:

"Cops should feel the killings of crime rather than poor citizens, it might wake the ever-sleeping government."

@Bankit63 commented:

"Need the death penalty for killing a @SAPoliceService officer."

2 Off-duty cop shot in Khayelitsha, Cape Town detectives initiate 72-hour activation plan to investigate

In a related matter, Briefly News previously reported that two off-duty police constables were shot and wounded on their way home from work on Friday, 2 September.

Cape Town police officer Frederick van Wyk said the duo suddenly came under fire while driving a marked SAPS car. The attackers fired into the vehicle at an intersection in Ikhwezi Park.

Cape Town police ordered the 72-hour activation plan to apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting, EWN reports.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News