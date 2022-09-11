The police have released images of a man believed to be behind the arson attacks in and around Johannesburg

The man identified as Sentious Novans is wanted for murder, burglary and several cases of arson

According to reports, the suspect breaks into people's homes, steals valuables and sets the home on fire

Gauteng - The Gauteng police have appealed to the public to help them apprehend Sentious Novans, who is behind several arson cases in Johannesburg.

Police have requested the public to help them arrest the Johannesburg arson criminal. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Sentious Novans reportedly break into people's homes and steal valuables and cash before setting the house on fire.

According to TimesLIVE, Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello released images of the suspect and appealed to the community to come forward with any information that could help them arrest him. Sello explained that in all cases, Novans broke into the houses and set the houses on fire after stealing. She said:

"In all the incidents, the suspect will break in at affluent houses and, after stealing property, set the houses alight."

The Citizen reports that in a recent case, the suspect broke into a home in Melrose and set the kitchen on fire while the owner and live-in staff were inside. The homeowner and staff escaped without injuries, but the fire damaged the home.

Security footage obtained by Community Active Protection (CAP) indicated that one person is responsible for other arson attacks.

Col. Sello said anyone with information that can help them put the criminal behind bars should contact the police. The statement read:

"Anyone with positive information that can lead to the arrest of Novans is urged to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Magongoa on 071 351 4189 or Lieutenant Colonel Prowse on 079 498 2435.

"The Crime Stop Line can also be contacted on 08600 10111, alternatively anonymous tip-offs can be reported via the MySaps application which can be downloaded on any smartphone. Information received will be treated with the strictest confidence."

