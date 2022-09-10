Police Minister Bheki Cele recently pointed out that the claims that crime rates are skyrocketing because of foreign nationals are not true

Cele said the fact that there are thousands of South Africans in jails means South Africans also commit crimes

The Police Minister also noted that South African men molested over 10 000 women in the three months between January and March 2022

East London - Bheki Cele recently noted that South Africans are to blame for the country's high rise in crime rates. The Police Minister said over half a million South Africans occupy the country's 243 prisons as opposed to only 18 000 foreign nationals.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has said that foreigners are not the cause of high crime rates in South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

Cele made these sentiments during the Council of Mayors' conference on Thursday.

According to News24, the Minister said the crime stats in the country gives him sleepless nights. Per the publication, Cele said immigrants are not a problem but his fellow citizens who are occupying the prisons in large numbers. He said:

"Foreign nationals are not a problem. It's South Africans. They are in prison in large numbers, which means they do things they are not supposed to do."

Bheki Cele, who was a speaker at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Council of Mayors Conference, also noted that according to statistics, over 10 000 men molested women in their homes from January to March this year. He called on families to play their roles in protecting the girl child. He added:

"We come and arrest the criminal after committing the offence, but we can't be expected to hide under the bed to ensure you don't abuse your daughter. Families must play their roles."

Phophi Ramathuba wants to bill Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa for illegal patients in SA hospitals

In other news, Briefly News also reported that the MEC for Limpopo Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, is not going back on her stance on foreign nationals being a burden to the country's health department.

The MEC who caused a stir when she was recorded telling a patient from neighbouring Zimbabwe that they were straining the resources meant for South Africans was once again recorded scolding another patient from Zimbabwe.

According to IOL, Ramathuba, who was talking to a patient in Mokopane, said she was planning on billing the Zimbabwean president. She said the Limpopo government would bill the Zimbabwean President for their citizens receiving health care in South Africa.

