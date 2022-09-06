The Democratic Alliance marched to Police Minister Bheki Cele's offices in Tshwane, calling for the minister's removal

The main opposition claims that the high levels of crime in SA is an indication that Cele is not doing his job effectively

Political scientist Guy Lamb says removing Cele will do very little to redress how the nation is policed

TSHWANE - Hoards of Democratic Alliance (DA) members descended upon the office of the minister of police Bheki Cele in a march on Tuesday, 6 September.

Hundreds of Democratic Alliance members marched to the Police Ministry offices in Tshwane to demand that police minister Bheki Cele step down. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Their call is that 'Cele Must Go' because the relentless rise of crime in SA illustrates how poorly Cele performs at his job.

Political scientist Guy Lamb says the South African Police Services (Saps) is an extremely large organisation, and removing Cele would do very little to change the establishment, CapeTalk reported.

Lamb added that Cele's role as police minister is merely symbolic and that he can't reform the police in one swift motion.

Lamb said:

"It doesn’t matter who we change at the top, we are not going to see dramatic changes in a short time."

According to EWN, the DA claims that the department of police lack resources to do its work, and Cele has failed to prioritise this issue.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said that the province is plagued by criminality. The party maintains that having a leader who lacks sympathy and remarks, "a girl was lucky to be raped by one person," further indicates the extent of the crisis.

Lamb insists that most of the challenges that citizens face with police officers happen at the local police stations and proposes that is where reform should take place.

South Africans weigh in on the DA's protest outside Bheki Cele's offices

While some South Africans agree with the call for Cele's removal, others claim the DA is protesting against the wrong politician.

Here are some comments:

@khomotsojm asked:

"Shouldn't you be marching to the person who can fire him "

@ALETTAHA agreed:

"Yes, it is time for Freddy Kruger to go. #CeleMustGo."

