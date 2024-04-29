Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, denied allegations of targeting SABC News Head Meshoeshoe Monare ahead of elections

Magwenya said Monare's vetting process was initiated by the public broadcaster due to an incomplete security clearance

South Africans on social media speculated on Monare's supposed scrutiny of the ruling party and the ANC's alleged reaction

South African Presidential spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, addressed the media at the South African Parliament in Cape Town. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

The presidency has come out swinging against reports suggesting that SABC Head of News Meshoeshoe Monare is being singled out ahead of the upcoming elections.

Presidency dismisses allegations

Magwenya's strong denial follows reports that the African National Congress (ANC) has been targeting Monare for scrutinising the party during election season.

Magwenya revealed that Monare's vetting process was actually initiated by the state-owned company reported SABCNews. This move came as a result of Monare's incomplete security clearance upon joining the public broadcaster in 2022.

Despite giving consent to the vetting process, Monare's refusal to undergo a polygraph test reportedly stalled the procedure.

SA people weigh in

South Africans took to social media to discuss the implications of the alleged targeting of Monare.

Aymoz Vus'umuzi asked:

"Is he refusing to toe the line? I support him."

Duze Bongani joked:

"Where there's smoke the is a fire."

Leonid Stepanov said:

"Have all the senior managers been vetted with a lie detector in that state-owned company?"

Vusumuzi Mhlongo mentioned:

"Obvious they won't admit."

JB Zikhali wrote:

"Remember how John Pelman and other SABC journalists were 'blacklisted' for not toeing the ANC line in their reporting on Zuma in the run-up to Polokwane Conference? History has a habit of repeating itself."

Sengwayo Xolani Simelane

"There is what they call a recording of where he says that they have a plan to manage the media not paint them negatively."

