Three armed robbers pounced on Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering church and robbed the congregation during a night vigil

The attackers stole personal items, including personal belongings, cell phones, bank cards, and even the church's cards with PIN numbers.

Mzansi is divided by the robbery, with some claiming the incident was karma for the self-proclaimed prophet

MPUMALANGA - The congregants at self-proclaimed prophet Shepard Bushiri's Enlighted Christian Gathering church in Mpumalanga endured a terrifying ordeal on Saturday, 12 August.

Members of Shepard Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering church were held up by armed robbers. Image: AMOS GUMULIRA & Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Clad in balaclavas and armed with handguns, three robbers stormed the church building and held the congregation up for their belongings.

Church members had gathered for a night vigil when the incident took place, TimesLIVE reported.

Bushiri's Mpumalanga congregation robbed at gunpoint

The armed robbers demanded cell phones, personal bank cards, and the church's bank cards, including PINs. They also made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and two vehicle keys.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Slevy Mohlala, the suspects fled the church in a stolen white VW Polo Vivo, later recovered seven kilometres from the church in Mzinti.

Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has gathered a team to investigate the robbery, IOL reported.

South Africans divided by robbery at Bushiri's church

Below are some comments:

Leon-perfect Siwelane said:

"Criminality must not be condoned it doesn't matter who is the victim. Remember, the more crime increases, the more it will affect you too."

Sbongseni Deuteronomy MacDondo joked:

"He will prophesy who robbed them."

Eric Phetla questioned:

"How come he still has a church in SA?"

Kelvey Koka commented:

"Great one, at least he won't get any tithe this weekend."

Tshepo Ntshabelle speculated:

"He orchestrated it, they will share the spoils later... Very clever this one."

Dimpho Chweneyagae added:

"What did they take? Hahaha. Karma."

Melumzi Victor Kaizer Waka asked:

"Didn't he see it coming, no prophecy?"

Billy Kgoroyadira complained:

"Churches are not safe places to go to. I stopped my daughter from going to church."

Loyiso Libalele stated:

"God is not happy."

