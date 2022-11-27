The church is no longer the sacred place it used to be due to the increase in armed robberies in the house of the Lord

A video trending on social media shows the moment six armed men interrupted an SDA preacher giving a sermon in Johannesburg

The incident comes weeks after another similar incident where the pastor was shot dead, and two other congregants seriously injured

JOHANNESBURG - Congregants at the SDA church in Johannesburg were allegedly robbed of valuables and cash during a church service.

A video has gone viral showing the moment armed robbers stormed into a church in Joburg. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reports indicate that six men armed with guns stormed into the church while the preacher delivered the sermon at the pulpit.

According to TimesLIVE, the moment was captured on a device that was live streaming the church service on Saturday. The preacher who evidently had fear written all over his face proceeded to take a seat after the rude interruption.

News24 reports that Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed the incident in a statement saying congregants were robbed of their personal items at gunpoint. Kweza said:

"They threatened the churchgoers with firearms. No one was injured, and there are no arrests yet. The suspects later walked out of the church. Police will do everything to bring the perpetrators to book. Church members should be allowed to do their business peacefully.

The incident comes days after an almost similar incident that left a pastor dead and two congregants seriously injured. According to The Citizen, five unknown gunmen stormed a church service in Diepsloot and started shooting randomly.

Police arrested one of Mzansi’s “most wanted” for July’s Monaco tavern shooting in Malemoldi

In more news, Briefly News reported that Gauteng police arrested the man allegedly responsible for the Monaco Tavern shooting that rocked Mamelodi in July 2022. The infamous shooting claimed the life of a 33-year-old man.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Luetenet colonel Mavela Masondo, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Mamelodi by the Malelodi combat team and Tshwane anti-drug unit on Thursday, 24 November.

TimesLIVE reported the suspect was on a list of the police's most wanted suspects. When the 25-year-old was arrested, he had unlicensed firearms and ammunition in his possession, Masondo said.

Source: Briefly News