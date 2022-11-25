Police have arrested one of the men suspected of being responsible for the shooting of an innocent man at a tavern in Mamelodi in July

The 25-year-old man was on the police's most wanted list and was found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition

The Maleodi tavern shooting was one of many mass shootings that rocked South African citizens

PRETORIA - Gauteng police arrested the man allegedly responsible for the Monaco Tavern shooting that rocked Mamelodi in July 2022. The infamous shooting claimed the life of a 33-year-old man.

Police arrested the man suspected of being responsible for the Mamelodi tavern shooting. Image: Stock photo/Getty Images & @SAPoliceServices/Twitter

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Luetenet colonel Mavela Masondo, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Mamelodi by the Malelodi combat team and Tshwane anti-drug unit on Thursday, 24 November.

TimesLIVE reported the suspect was on a list of the police's most wanted suspects. When the 25-year-old was arrested, he had unlicensed firearms and ammunition in his possession, Masondo said.

The police shared information about the arrest on Twitter and also shared an image of the firearm believed to be used in the Mamelodi tavern shooting.

The suspect will appear in the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Monday, 28 November.

The Mamelodi tavern shooting

The tavern Shooting made headlines after three suspects wearing balaclavas stormed the tavern and began firing in the air before approaching the victim and shooting him point blank. The incident occurred in the early hours of 11 July.

The other two suspects were still at large, but police will no stone unturned in the search for the apprehended man's accomplices, Masondo claimed.

South Africans react to the arrest of one of the Mamelodi tavern shooters

Citizens took to social media to congratulate the Gauteng police for a job well done.

@Motlokw29403866 congratulated:

"Women and men of law, splendid job, and keep up the good work."

@PuzMzeedo speculated:

"Look at him, he was probably given 500 for killing innocent people."

@Jobe06946847 claimed:

"This one won't make it in jail, dead man walking."

