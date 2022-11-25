Tshegofatso Pule’s ex-boyfriend, who planned her murder, was set to apply for leave to appeal his life sentence

Ntuthuko Shoba was found guilty of planning his pregnant girlfriend’s murder by hiring a hitman to carry out the killing

Pule, who was eight months pregnant with Shoba’s child at the time, was shot and hanged on a tree in Roodepoort

JOHANNESBURG - The mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder plans to apply for leave to appeal his life sentence at the Johannesburg High Court on Friday, 25 November.

Ntuthuko Shoba was found guilty of planning his pregnant girlfriend’s murder by hiring a hitman to carry out the killing. Pule, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was shot and hanged on a tree in Roodepoort.

The Tshegofatso Pule Foundation’s Botlhale Modise told EWN that Shoba’s application was insensitive. Modise said that the convinced murderer had failed to give the family peace.

The hitman, Muzikayise Malephane, pleaded guilty to the murder and turned state witness. He testified that he was due to receive R70 000 for the killing.

Acting judge Stuart Wilson handed down the sentence to Shoba, saying he was guilty of one of the worst offences he had ever encountered. Wilson added that the evidence overwhelmingly implicated Shoba in planning the murder.

According to Sunday World, the acting judge found that Shoba did not deserve the leniency that was granted to Malephane. The hitman is serving a 20-year jail sentence.

Citizens annoyed with Ntuthuko Shoba:

@MGJ65Michael said:

“Now, here is another case of “life imprisonment”. And when he gets released in 15/20 years’ time, then there is again a huge hullabaloo!!! Sentence the man to 80 years imprisonment, with parole only considered after 50 years served! “

@Lucky06386717 commented:

“They should just multiply what he was sentenced to before. I’m sick and tired of this man.”

@SakheDolonga posted:

“Right on the start of 16 days of activism.”

@SETSIDIKI1 wrote:

“This boy doesn’t give up.”

@PretoriaProudly added:

“It was expected, man doing everything he can to save himself after he arranged the whole thing.”

