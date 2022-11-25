Former African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni councillor Mzwandile Masina called for party members to mobilise

He said the parole of Chris Hani’s killer and ruling calling former president Jacob Zuma to return to jail was a miscarriage of justice

The ANC, South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions will protest the parole

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress Ekurhuleni councillor Mzwandile Masina called for members of the party to march to the judiciary following a “miscarriage of justice.”

ANC’s Mzwandile Masina has called for members to oppose the parole of Chris Hani’s killer. Image: OJ Koloti & Walter Dhladhla

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the Bertha Gxowa Memorial lecture in Katlehong, Masina touched on the parole of Chris Hani’s killer and ruling calling former president Jacob Zuma to return to jail. Both court decisions were made on the same day, sparking outrage.

Masina said the courts decided to jail a “freedom fighter” and release Hani’s killer, Janusz Waluś because the judiciary has no shame. He also called for the truth from Waluś regarding the murder and the name of who sent him to kill Hani.

Masina said the decision to grant Waluś parole would not be taken lightly. According to TimesLIVE, he added that Hani was murdered in a terrible way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Masina’s comments have not gone down too well with citizens:

Noah Sebopelo said:

“Politicians have a tendency of undermining our Courts. What is it that they are teaching young people? Our judiciary has been under attack by the so-called leaders nonstop. They abuse this democracy in one way or the other. This is unacceptable and must stop now.”

Nelu Nelunguda commented:

“Masina is out of his mind. The law is neutral here on these two matters.”

SydneyMatodzi Bannga Rambau posted:

“He is speaking politics not the constitution of our country.”

Mushavhi Justice Razwinani commented:

“In South Africa if a judgment is not on your side is called Justice Miscarriage.”

Xolani Mthethwa added:

“If he was a real leader, he would not have made such a stupid statement because the courts are guided by the constitution if something was wrong with it why they didn’t amend it.”

Meanwhile, members of the ANC, South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions will protest the Constitutional Court’s decision on Saturday, 26 November.

According to News24, several events will take place in response to Waluś parole. The programme of action will include the following:

Legal considerations and strategy.

Mass mobilisation.

A national day of action and various protest actions across the country.

Zweli Mkhize slams Chris Hani’s killer’s parole and Jacob Zuma’s woes, SA says he’s “trying to score points”

Briefly News also reported African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize has slammed both; the decision to release Chris Hani’s killer and the judgment that found Jacob Zuma’s medical parole unlawful.

Mkhize made the remarks during his keynote address at the memorial lecture of struggle icon Bertha Gxowa Katlehong in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, 23 November. Hani’s killer, a Polish immigrant Janusz Walus, was granted parole following a unanimous decision by the Constitutional Court.

Mkhize said “Chris Hani’s killer is taken out and President Zuma is taken in” and described the recent court rulings as painful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News