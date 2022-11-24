Zweli Mkhize slammed the decision to grant parole to Chris Hani’s killer and the judgment that found Jacob Zuma’s medical parole unlawful

Mkhize said “Chris Hani’s killer is taken out and President Zuma is taken in” and described the rulings as painful

South Africans were not buying the ANC presidential hopeful’s remarks and believe that he is using the people’s anger to gain support and votes

EKURHULENI - African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize has slammed both; the decision to release Chris Hani’s killer and the judgment that found Jacob Zuma’s medical parole unlawful.

ANC presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize has slammed the parole of Chris Hani's killer and Jacob Zuma's legal loss. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Mkhize made the remarks during his keynote address at the memorial lecture of struggle icon Bertha Gxowa Katlehong in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, 23 November. Hani’s killer, a Polish immigrant Janusz Walus, was granted parole following a unanimous decision by the Constitutional Court.

Mkhize said “Chris Hani’s killer is taken out and President Zuma is taken in” and described the recent court rulings as painful, according to SowetanLIVE. He said he supported and respected the law but did not understand why sending an “80-year-old man” back to prison was necessary.

The ANC presidential hopeful said Hani was a source of inspiration, and members feel the pain of his death. He also said Walus’ release and Zuma’s possible return to prison were a reminder of the moral bankruptcy of the country.

According to News24, the former president may soon have to return to prison to complete his 15-month-long sentence, of which he only served three months.

Mkhize also believes that the leadership of the ANC is “not in touch” with the psyche of South Africans. He also touched on Zuma’s prison sentence that sparked unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in 2021.

Citizens slammed Mkhize’s comments:

Sampson Mamphweli said:

“This is political populism. There is no link between the two cases whatsoever. He wants to add his numbers using Zuma’s name. The nominations showed him flames. He knows that most Zuma followers don’t reason beyond what they hear.”

Thatelo Mahlatsi commented:

“I used to respect Zweli Mkhize, but already he is telling us he doesn’t have respect for courts and the constitution of this country, he will always be emotional and factual.”

Lefale Mogwane posted:

“Another populist that is very educated but purposefully fails to interpret the law correctly.”

Jigas Majiga wrote:

“He is on a campaign mission for President deceiving people to think he’s on their painful side, wake up people.”

Siabonga Sia Pauli added:

“Trying to score cheap political points, we are not stupid, we know the circumstances surrounding both cases.”

