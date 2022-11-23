The 23-year-old man arrested with a bag of explosives in Umhlanga will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court

He was arrested in a taxi en route to Durban’s CBD after members of the Hawks received a tip-off regarding his whereabouts

Citizens have welcomed the arrest but are concerned about the high crime levels and lawlessness in the country of recent

A man was arrested with explosives in a taxi in Durban. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

He was nabbed by the Hawks in a taxi en route to Durban’s CBD on Tuesday, 22 November. Members of the Hawks received a tip-off regarding the man’s whereabouts.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo told TimesLIVE that the taxi the suspect was travelling in was intercepted on the M41. The man attempted to escape but was arrested.

Commercial explosives were found in his possession, and the explosive unit and local criminal record centre processed the crime scene.

Meanwhile, police recovered explosives at a mine shaft in northern KwaZulu-Natal last month. According to IOL, the suspects found with explosives fled the scene.

Citizens are concerned about the high crime levels in the country of recent. Here’s what some social media users said following the arrest:

Kgoteb2820 Roadlink Services PTY Ltd said:

“This world is a busy world, no time to rest boys get busy while we’re asleep.”

Malatsi Ke Moroka commented:

“Another unrest of its kind.”

Makgabo Numismatist Mathato posted:

“Is this what the USA was warning us about?”

Noah Sebopelo wrote:

“Arrest him and find his service provider.”

Gabriel King stated:

“Now, this I call prestige police work. Catching terrorists, Hawks make us proud.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe added:

“Mzansi is a movie set and we’re extras in it.”

US sanctions 4 people linked to alleged ISIS leader operating in South Africa

Briefly News also reported the United States of America flagged individuals linked to the Islamic State cell (ISIS) network in South Africa on Monday, 7 November.

The country announced sanctions targeting alleged members of ISIS and the companies they control due to their support of the terrorist group.

The US treasury department announced that the sanctions are an attempt to prevent support to the network and growth in the country.

Source: Briefly News