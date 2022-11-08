Individuals linked to the ISIS network in South Africa have been flagged and sanctioned by the United States of America

DURBAN - The United States of America flagged individuals linked to the Islamic State cell (ISIS) network in South Africa on Monday, 7 November.

Four people linked to ISIS have been sanctioned by the US. Image: Pictures from History

Source: Getty Images

The country announced sanctions targeting alleged members of ISIS and the companies they control due to their support of the terrorist group.

The US treasury department announced that the sanctions are an attempt to prevent support to the network and growth in the country. Individuals linked to a man who is allegedly leading an Islamic State cell in Durban are targeted by the US.

According to News24, the man was arrested in 2018 for an attack at a mosque in Verulam, outside Durban. He was also accused of planting explosives around the city; however, the case was struck off the roll in 2020.

Four individuals and eight companies have been blacklisted. They have been denied access to US assets and the US financial system.

TimesLIVE reported that Nufael Akbar, Yunus Mohamad Akbar, Mohamad Akbar and Umar Akbar are associates of Treasury-designated ISIS cell leader Farhad Hoomer.

Citizens react to the sanctions:

@tazer25 said:

“I remember those bombs being planted around DBN & the attack on the mosque. The case was struck off due to prosecution delaying for 21mnts. Lots of evidence was claimed but couldn’t proceed. There’s still no closure for those bombings, murders, extortion, & kidnapping. The state must explain.”

@muimbi_princem posted:

“Now it’s up to the SA authority to cut the tail of this ISIS group. How I don’t have any idea, but this needs to be controlled asap.”

@PhilemonAfrica wrote:

“Time to put pressure on SA Police and National Prosecuting Agency to do something about it before we become another Somalia.”

@Oglilnation1 commented:

“There’s no ISIS, the same way there weren’t any terrorist groups in Afghanistan and Libya.”

@sefefosaboo added:

“If the US Intelligence Service knows that terrorists are operating in Durban, where is South African Intelligence Service President Ramaphosa, are you going to continue to pretend that your porous borders are not letting in terrorists in the country who kidnap women and children?”

