The Mooihoek road in Limpopo, which cost R22 million to construct, was being washed away by the recent heavy rains

A concerned resident, Abram Tladi, said the work done on the road was “careless”, and basic construction was not done

The building of the project was subject to much criticism after it was left incomplete after the contract was fully paid

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

LIMPOPO - The Mooihoek road, which cost R22 million to construct, is under the spotlight after the recent rains caused it to start washing away.

The Mooihoek road in Limpopo which cost R22 million is washing away. Image: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

The building of the project was subject to much criticism after it was left incomplete after the contract was fully paid.

Speaking to SABC News, resident Abram Tladi said the work done on the road was “careless”, and basic construction was not done.

Spokesperson of Ephriam Mogale municipality Percy Moagi told the media house that work to the road will be complete and that he was aware of the work done. He added that the municipality is able to secure the road and drains.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Earlier this year, in Durban, many roads had to be closed due to flooding and damage. At the time, IOL reported that the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) appealed to motorists to avoid roads.

Engineers were also allocated on the ground to assess the situation and provide guidance.

Here’s what citizens have to say about the project:

@Great_lioness said:

“And now there are up in arms when the Chinese get these contracts.”

@SirGrantFleming posted:

“Utterly ridiculous.”

@Mohamed71932971 commented:

“A ruling should be made that all concerned should have their names on billboards for any such project.”

@Bongie_cs wrote:

“For R22million the construction company will have to go back and fix it so that next time they will comply with the general standards.”

@RareBreed_1Mind added:

“Nothing is surprising anymore.”

Sanral called out for granting Chinese companies multi-billion rand contracts over SA companies

Briefly News earlier reported a local business forum Amadelangokubona has slammed the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) for “undermining” local companies.

This is after billion-rand contracts were awarded to Asian companies last week. The contracts are for road and bridge construction projects.

Previously five tenders awarded to South African companies were cancelled due to their management’s failure to follow a board decision calling for projects over R1 billion to be evaluated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News