DURBAN - Local business forum Amadelangokubona has slammed the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) for “undermining” local companies.

A local business forum has called out Sanral for granting Chinese companies multi-billion rand contracts. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

This is after billion-rand contracts were awarded to Asian companies last week. The contracts are for road and bridge construction projects.

Previously five tenders awarded to South African companies were cancelled due to their management’s failure to follow a board decision calling for projects over R1 billion to be evaluated.

Amadelangokubona national chairperson Thabani Mzulwini told The Witness that local companies have the capacity to undertake jobs that were required. He said the move by Sanral undermined local companies.

Mzulwini said there was no discussion between Sanral and the forum regarding an arrangement that worked for both parties. He added that the existing companies could build and upgrade existing roads, and there was no reason why they should not be considered for the earmarked projects.

According to Engineering News, some scrapped projects included the R4.05 million Mtentu Bridge project on the N2 Wild Coast road which was awarded to the CCCC Mecsa joint venture and the R1.23 billion R56 Matatiele rehabilitation project in the Eastern Cape that was awarded to Down Touch Investments.

Citizens react to the contracts:

Steven Devenarian said:

“So we have no company in South Africa to build roads.”

Kabir Sangham commented:

“This would not be necessary if SA’s tenderpreneurs actually did the work stipulated instead of splashing the cash and then asking for more money. Ja ne?”

Stuart Cloete posted:

“Local tenderpreneurs steal the money and never do the work.”

Penny Campling Laue wrote:

“What happened to support local and job creation for our people.”

Sipho Mahlasela added:

“Do we lack capacity?”

Source: Briefly News