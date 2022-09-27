Who is Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland? Everything to know about Jean Smart’s daughter

Being an Asian child of well-known American parents can make you a subject of interest among most people. Such is the case of Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland, best known as Jean Smart's daughter. But is she her biological daughter, or is she adopted? Get these and other lesser-known facts about this celebrity kid here.

Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland is Jean Smart’s adopted daughter. She was adopted when she was ten months old. Photo: Todd Williamson

Does Jean Smart have a daughter named Bonnie? That is the mind-boggling question most of her fans are trying to answer. It is based on the fact that they only know of her two sons, Connor and Forrest Gilliland. So, who is Jean Smart's daughter Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland? Get all the details about her here!

Profile summary

Famous as Jean Smart's daughter Previously identified as Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland Now identifies as Forrest Gilliland Sexual orientation Transgender Age 14 years Year of birth 2008 Ethnicity Asian Nationality American Residence California Parents Richard and Jean Smart Sibling Connor Gilliland Height 4 ft 6 in Hair colour Black Eye colour Brunette

Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland's age

Most of Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland's profiles report she is 14 years old in 2022. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

According to her adoption information records, Bonnie was born in China around July 2008. However, her birth-date remains a mystery. But, going by these records, she is believed to be 14 years.

Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland's parents

Although she was born to Chinese parents, she was adopted by award-winning actress Jean Smart and her late husband Richard Gilliland when she was ten months old. Jean Smart is a celebrated actress best known for roles in Fargo, Harry's Law, Watchmen, Mare of Easttown, and Samantha Who?

Richard was also a celebrated actor who starred in projects such as Designing Women, Airplane II: The Sequel, and Playhouse. Unfortunately, he passed away unexpectedly in March 2021, aged 71, due to a heart condition.

The two lovebirds had met on the American sitcom Designing Women set. After that, they started dating and eventually got married in June 1987.

They adopted Kathleen in 2009 during their visit to China. However, not much is known about her biological parents.

Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland's siblings

Jean Smart has two children. Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland, now known as Forrest (L), and Connor Gilliland (R). Photo: Kevin Winter

Interestingly, most people only know of Jean Smart's adopted daughter Kathleen. So, there have been many questions about whether she has any biological or other adopted kids. So, does Jean Smart have any biological children?

After exchanging vows with Richard, Jean welcomed her first child, Connor Douglas. He was born on 25th October 1989.

Body statistics

The celebrity child is reportedly 4 feet 6 inches tall. But, the height is expected to change because he is still growing. He has black hair and brunette eyes.

Does Jean Smart have a son?

Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland is transgender and is now known as Forrest Gilliland. Photo: Kevin Winter

During the 2021 Emmys, Smart was pictured alongside a young lad proudly walking the red carpet together. The questions most people kept asking were: Does Jean smart have a daughter? Or had she adopted another Asian boy?

But the adoption speculations were thrown out of the window during her speech. In the speech, she thanked her two sons, describing them as wonderful, unselfish, and courageous in their own right.

That was when it dawned that Bonnie identified as a boy, now known as Forrest Gilliland. Her family has not revealed any details about her transition journey. But from what fans can tell, Forrest is surrounded by a loving and supportive family.

Although it is too early to tell if Forrest will take after her mother's shoes, we know that he appreciates his mother's hard work. At the 2021 Emmy Award Ceremony, Forrest revealed that he is very proud of his mother, acknowledging that she deserved all the accolades due to her hard work.

Where is Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland now?

Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland, now Forrest Gilliland, maintains a low-key lifestyle. He is only spotted while gracing events with his mother Jean Smart. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin

As of 2022, Kathleen, now Forrest, is reportedly at school. However, his educational details are unavailable online. He also appears to be a social media ghost without any online presence, perhaps indicating he is concentrating on his studies now.

Bonnie Kathleen Gilliland, best known as Jean Smart's daughter, now identifies as Forrest Gilliland. Although low-key, he is often seen gracing events with his iconic mother.

