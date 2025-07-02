Fifi Cooper recently exposed her former record label boss about his shady business dealings

The rapper claims Ambitiouz Entertainment boss, Kgosi Mahumapelo, hid important details from her, including how much she earned from her performances

Fifi further revealed that she had never seen her contract, and social media users gave her a bombastic side-eye

Fifi Cooper finally spoke out about how Ambitiouz Entertainment did her dirty, and her statements had tongues wagging.

Fifi Cooper exposes Ambitiouz Entertainment

Years after Ambitiouz Entertainment lost a handful of its top artists, including rapper Emtee and hip hop DJ Miss Pru, one of the former signees has come out to reveal what she experienced while signed under the controversial record label.

Mafikeng rapper/ singer, Fifi Cooper, signed to the label while still trying to establish a name for herself in Johannesburg, having built a loyal fanbase in the North West.

She told Galston Anthony on the G2G Podcast that her record label boss, Kgosi Mahumapelo, was hiding important information from her:

"What made me fight with my previous boss was the fact that a lot of things were not transparent. I didn't know what my contract looked like."

Fifi claims that, like Emtee, she too received a monthly salary that was enough for her to survive, but did not equate to the number of gigs she performed:

"Maybe he would give me R25K, and I would ask, 'Why that amount? How much are you charging?' because I deserved to know, but he didn't tell me. The fact that he was not transparent led me to think that something was off."

Mahumapelo is believed to be the brother of politician and former North West premier, Supra Mahumapelo. This wouldn't be the first time a member of his company dragged him over money disputes.

Here's what Mzansi said about Fifi Cooper's interview

In the comments, South Africans bashed Fifi for failing to read through her contract:

_Mthusi was not impressed:

"Hai, these people clearly have time for foolish games, just read your contracts, man.

HULISANINEMS30 said:

"These artists think life is a movie. She signed a contract and doesn’t even remember what it said. I really don’t feel bad for these artists, to be honest."

JayDi1984 wrote:

"I find it hard to feel for younger musicians. How have they failed to learn from local, regional and international acts that have been swindled by label execs and managers? The stories are out there. How do you keep making the same mistakes?"

Meanwhile, some folks said getting a "guaranteed salary" every month didn't sound like a bad deal:

MadishaStevie argued:

"When she was not getting shows, she was still getting the R25k per month. Where did she think it came from? It’s okay for record labels to spend money upfront with no return, but when the money starts to come in, contracts must change."

BlessingHEV wrote:

"I bet she needs that R25k now. Yena, why did she sign from the outset? Artists need to wise up."

FlowVersatile said:

"He was paying them a salary, that’s fair."

molepo_vincent seeingly defended Kgosi Mahumapelo:

"R25k a month guaranteed? I don’t think this Kgosi guy is the villain they make him out to be."

On the other hand, others said Fifi needed to move on:

SIR_NJABULO said:

"10 years later? Come on."

TommyH689788 bashed Fifi Cooper:

"Yeah, but Fif', you left Ambitiouz and couldn't keep your career afloat without them."

Plaas_Jappie1 wasn't moved:

"But we have heard this story a thousand times. Can we hear some music?"

Bongani659 wrote:

"How many years has it been? Move on."

