Miss Pru has finally dumped Ambitiouz Entertainment after being with the controversial record label for the past seven years

The stunning hip-hop DJ took to her timeline to announce that she has parted ways with the record label and thanked the company for launching her career

Miss Pru's fans took to her comment section and praised her for being professional unlike the others artists who slammed the label when they left

Miss Pru is the latest artist to dump Ambitiouz Entertainment. The stunning hip-hop DJ took to her timeline to announce that she and the controversial record label have parted ways.

Miss Pru has cut all ties with Ambitiouz Entertainment. Image: @misspru_dj

Source: Instagram

The star has been signed to the company for the past seven years. She stuck with the label when artists such as Sjava, Emtee and A-Reece, among others, turned their backs on the music stable.

ZAlebs reports that Miss Pru shared a statement on social media. In the statement she posted on her official Instagram account, Miss Pru thanked the owner of the label Mr Mahumapelo and her former label mates for helping her launch her career.

Hip-hop fans took to her comment section and applauded the star for her professionalism as many artists slammed the label when they left.

stanley_khoza said:

"Your professional ethics and approach is exemplary, best of luck on both parties."

lesg_queen_of_hearts said:

"All the best in your new journey, Miss Pru."

xolani_khabazela commented:

"Goodluck my girl .... I know you gonna thrive after this."

doribells wrote:

"Go get them girl. It's only your beginning."

dj_toxicm commented:

"Proud of you, sis. Let's see where this new journey takes ya."

lindiwenxumalo_ wrote:

"It’s been a beautiful journey. Here’s to growth, new and exciting beginnings!!"

emozaofficial added:

"Bigger things from here on! It's your time to levitate more, good luck and God bless the new journey."

Intaba Yase Dubai opens up about his contract with Ambitiouz Entertainment

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Intaba Yase Dubai has opened up about his six-album contract with controversial record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

The singer was a guest on a hilarious episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG. In a trending clip, the Sbali hitmaker revealed that he doesn't want to release new music under the company.

In the video doing rounds on Twitter, when MacG asked him what will happen to the six-album contract, the star hilariously commented:

"They must find out. I don't care."

