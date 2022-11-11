Intaba Yase Dubai has opened up about his six-album contract with controversial record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment

The singer told MacG on Podcast and Chill that he doesn't care about the contract anymore and will not drop new music under the label

Intaba and Ambitiouz had a fallout after the record label apparently paid him chump change for his contribution to Big Zulu's smash hit, Mali Eningi

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Intaba Yase Dubai has opened up about his six-album contract with controversial record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Intaba Yase Dubai oped up to MacG about his Ambitiouz Entertainment contract. Image: @intabayasedubainm, @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

The singer was a guest on a hilarious episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG. In a trending clip, the Sbali hitmaker revealed that he doesn't want to release new music under the company.

In the video doing rounds on Twitter, when MacG asked him what will happen to the six-album contract, the star hilariously commented:

"They must find out. I don't care."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MacG and his crew warned Intaba Yase Dubai about the legal issues he might face if he refuses to abide by the contract, but he was adamant that he's done with them.

"I don't want to. Yes I signed, so? We agreed but now, I'm no longer interested."

Intaba previously called Ambitiouz out for allegedly not paying him chump change for Big Zulu's smash hit, Mali Eningi. Intaba sang the popular hook in the song.

Intaba Yase Dubai drops Ambitiouz Entertainment, releases music under his own record label

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Intaba Yase Dubai has dropped Ambitiouz Entertainment. The singer took to social media to issue a statement about his decision to exit the controversial record label.

The Sbali hitmaker and the stable trended recently over their Imali Eningi royalties drama. The star also claimed that he only got paid R3 700 per month by the label while he was gigging every weekend.

Taking to Facebook, Intaba expressed that he'll now drop new music under his own label, 3.7 Entertainment. ZAlebs reports that Intaba shared that he almost gave up on his music career because he wasn't getting paid what he deserves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News