Social media was a buzz following unconfirmed reports that amapiano star Sir Trill allegedly took his life

This comes days after he took to Twitter to vent about not getting any money from all the hit songs he has worked on

Condolence messages started making rounds on social media but Mzansi said they are waiting for credible sources to confirm the news

Sir Trill is trending on Twitter following news that the star committed suicide after his concerning posts.

Sir Trill trends after reports that he passed away. Image: @Menzi_Nxumalo.

Source: Twitter

The star raised eyebrows when he tweeted that he never received a dime from the hit songs he has worked on. He added that the situation is tiring and mentally damaging.

Sir Trill posts concerning tweets about final post

Taking to his Twitter page on 1 February, the hitmaker hinted that he was tweeting for the last time. Fans were not sure whether he meant he was quitting social media or he meant something else. He wrote:

"Thank you to everybody who genuinely supports “SIR TRILL”. This will probably be my last tweet."

Social media react to news of Sir Trill's death

According to ZAlebs, Twitter came to a standstill when reports that Sir Trill had taken his life started making rounds online. A Facebook post shared the message that read:

"It is sad that Sir Trill has committed suicide days after he announced that he was never paid for the features he has done. We are still waiting for the full updates in order to confirm the rumours."

The post had peeps sharing mixed reactions. Many said they would wait for credible sources to confirm the news.

@Gomzangwana92 said:

"Let’s avoid spreading unverified news especially when it involves death. Their family members are probably freaking out."

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

