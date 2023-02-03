Babes Wodumo's sister jumped to the Gqom artist's defence after she was slammed for using her late husband's social media page

The controversial Gqom singer and dancer took to Mpintsho's Facebook page and promoted her late single with TNS

Many shared that she should not use the page, adding that it was "creepy" but her sister and manager told the rolls where to get off

Babes Wodumo was slammed by many for using Mampintsha's social media accounts a few months after his death. Her sister has to jumpt to her defence.

Babes Wodumo was slammed for promoting her new single on late Mampintsha's social media account. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The Gqom artist used her late hubby's Facebook page to promote her upcoming single with TNS. Babes Wodumo used the page with over 1.4 million followers to annnounce her upcoming song and that rubbed many up the wrong way.

TshisaLIVE reports that Babes' manager, who is also her sister, said the artist had every ruight to use her late hubby's social media platforms. She went on to share that even Mampintsha would not have a problem with Babes using his Facebook page.

Mzansi slams Babes Wodumo for continuing to use Mampintsha's page

Reacting to Babes' post, many slammed her for using the page while she's still mourning Mpintsho. Some said the whole situation is "creepy" and "pathetic".

Thabiso Toitoi Sokhela commented:

"Come on Babes, you have your own account."

Sphorsh Maka Doubleu Nzimande said:

"Welcome back, Shimora."

Gugu Ka MaMthembu Vilakazi wrote:

"This is becoming creepy, can't you change the name already? Maybe kube 'in memory of Mampintsha'."

Ruth Barbz Taniah said:

"Hayi, this whole thing of u using his account is a little pathetic.im.married too, I'd never ever do that. I'd respect my hubby and keep his phone for memories only."

Sbu Manzic Ngobeni wrote:

"I'm questioning myself about who is using Mampintshas Facebook account and is it necessary to use it?"

JoziNytz Masilo added:

"Why are you using a page that is not yours without permission?"

Babes Wodumo slammed by event organisers

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo is hogging news headlines for all the wrong reasons again. This time around, the Gqom artist pulled a no-show at three gigs.

She had reportedly been fully paid to perform at three venues but she never arrived leaving patrons fuming. Babes Wodumo is not the first artist who has missed paid gigs in the past few months. Artists such as Kabza De Small and Makhadzi, among many, have been called out by promoters for not showigng up at gigs afte being paid.

ZAlebs reports that the eLamont hitmaker missed three of her recent gigs. She was supposed to perform at Estradini Lifestyle, Ora Lifestyle and econd Half Bar and Restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal but she never honoured her gigs.

