Babes Wodumo has been slammed by event organisers for missing three gigs at three different venues in KwaZulu-Natal

The Wololo hitmaker was apparently paid for all the gigs, but she never arrived to perform, leaving patrons fuming

The organisers shared that they couldn't even reach her on the phone on the days she was supposed to perform

Babes Wodumo is hogging news headlines for all the wrong reasons again. This time around, the Gqom artist pulled a no-show at three gigs.

Babes Wodumo is not the first artist who has missed paid gigs in the past few months. Promoters have called out artists like Kabza De Small and Makhadzi for not showing up at gigs after getting paid. The eLamont hitmaker had reportedly been fully paid to perform at three venues, but she never arrived, leaving patrons fuming.

Event organisers couldn't reach Babes Wodumo on her phone

ZAlebs reports that the Wololo hitmaker missed three of her recent gigs. She was supposed to perform at Estradini Lifestyle, Ora Lifestyle and Second Half Bar and Restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal, but she never honoured her gigs.

Some of the event organisers issued statements apologising to partygoers. They said they couldn't even reach Babes on her phone when they tried to contact her.

DJ Ganyani advises artists to honour their bookings

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Ganyani advised young artists to honour their bookings. Many artists have made headlines lately for pulling no-shows at gigs after being paid large amounts of cash.

Taking to his timeline, the seasoned music producer warned new-age artists not to overbook themselves. He shared that chasing money will ruin their relationships with promoters, clubs and other establishments.

He said he has a long-standing career because of his mutually beneficial relationship with establishments and fans. Taking to Instagram, the star captioned his post:

"It's heartbreaking to read such concerns from establishments. Today most of us have long-standing careers because of the mutually beneficial relationships we have with establishments and fans."

