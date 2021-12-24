Who is Cass Castillo? All you need to know about Joe Montana’s wife

Cass Castillo is an American celebrity spouse best recognized for being Joe Montana’s wife. Joe played for 15 years in the NFL as a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs (two years) and San Francisco 49ers (13 years). Aside from his field prowess, Joe did not have very successful relationships with women at the time. This article looks at the lesser-known facts regarding his second wife, Cass Castillo.

Cass Castillo was Joe Montana's second wife from 1981 to 1984. Photo: @joemontana

Source: Instagram

Joe was drafted in the NFL in 1979, after showing potential while at the Notre Dame football program. He played in the league for 16 seasons until 1994, winning four Super Bowls for the 49ers. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. After retiring, Montana decided to focus on TV and other ventures. He is currently a revered businessman and reportedly makes way more than he did as an athlete.

Cass Castillo’s profiles summary and bio

Full name: Cass Castillo

Cass Castillo Date of birth: Information unavailable

Information unavailable Age: Not known

Not known Nationality: American

American Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Not known in 2021, divorced in 1984

Not known in 2021, divorced in 1984 Former husband: Former NFL quarterback Joe Montana (From 1981 to 1984)

Former NFL quarterback Joe Montana (From 1981 to 1984) Cass Castillo’s children: Not known

Not known Profession: Information unavailable

Information unavailable Known for: Being the second wife of the retired NFL quarterback Joe Montana

How old is Cass Castillo?

Joe Montana’s second wife has never revealed his exact date of birth. Her age is therefore not known. The former celebrity wife never talked about her family or early life.

Cass Castillo’s husband and children

Cass Castillo did not have any kids with Joe Montana (pictured). Photo: @Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Castillo’s first husband was Joe Montana. They tied the knot in 1981 and were together for three years. Cass Castillo and Joe Montana did not have kids together. According to IMBD, the NFL athlete informed Cass that he was divorcing her by leaving a Dear Jane note at the 49ers’ front desk. It is not clear who she married after Joe and if she has children from her late marriage.

Prior to marrying Cass, the NFL athlete had been married to his high school fiancé, Kim Moses, in 1974. Kim Moses and Joe Montana called it quits in 1977 without any children. 30 years later, in 2008, Joe Montana sued his ex-wife Kim and Heritage Auction in Dallas, Texas, for selling his love letters and memorabilia from his college career at Notre Dame.

In 1985, the retired NFL quarterback married his third wife, Jennifer Wallace, who worked as a model and actress. The couple met on the shoot of a razor commercial. They have been together for over 35 years and share four kids.

Joe Montana with his 3rd wife, Jennifer Wallace. Photo: @joemontana

Source: Instagram

What does Cass Castillo do for a living?

Apart from being a former celebrity wife, nothing is known regarding Cass Castillo’s career. During her three years of marriage to the former NFL quarterback, she was only presented to the public as the athlete’s wife. Therefore, her net worth cannot be established.

Her former husband Joe has an estimated net worth of $150 million in 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He primarily earns from lucrative endorsement deals and is a savvy entrepreneur with horses and has a wine manufacturing plant.

Cass Castillo’s biography reveals a woman who does not like media attention. Since her divorce in 1984, Joe Montana’s wife retreated to a quiet life that nobody knows about. It is probably the best decision she made to have lasting peace of mind.

