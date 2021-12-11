Who is Ann Buck? Age, children, spouse, career, profiles, net worth

Ann Buck is an American celebrity spouse who came into the limelight after getting married to Joe Buck. Joe is a multi-award winning sports broadcaster and is the lead play-by-play announcer for the NFL and MLB on Fox Sports. The former couple were married for 18 years, from 1993 to 2011, before calling it quits. So, how well do you know Joe Buck’s first wife, Ann Buck?

Unlike Joe’s second wife, sports journalist Michelle Beisner, Ann, is not fond of living in the spotlight. However, her secretive nature has made fans more curious about who she is. This article has all you need to know about her.

Ann Buck’s profiles summary and bio

Birth name: Ann Carolyn Archambault

Ann Carolyn Archambault Date of birth: 24th November 1969

24th November 1969 Ann Buck’s age: 52 years as of November 2021

52 years as of November 2021 Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Current residence: Ladue, St. Louis

Ladue, St. Louis Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Sportscaster Joe Buck (from 1993 to 2011)

Sportscaster Joe Buck (from 1993 to 2011) Ann Buck’s children: Two daughters, including Natalie Buck and Trudy Buck

Two daughters, including Natalie Buck and Trudy Buck Ann Buck’s parents: Jackie Archambault and Thomas Archambault

Jackie Archambault and Thomas Archambault Alma mater: Spring Woods High School, the University of Mississippi

Spring Woods High School, the University of Mississippi Profession: Information unavailable

Information unavailable Known for: Being Joe Buck’s celebrity wife

Early life and family

How old is Ann Buck? The celebrity spouse was born on 24th November 1969 in St. Louis, Missouri. She celebrated her 52nd birthday in November 2021. Ann is the daughter of Jackie Archambault and Thomas Archambault.

It is not clear if she has any siblings since she never revealed details about her family and early life. For her education, she attended Spring Woods High School in Houston. She is also an alumnus of the University of Mississippi.

Is Ann Buck married?

The St. Louis native is best recognized because of her first marriage to the sportscasting legend Joe Buck. They tied the knot in January 1993 after several years of dating. They reportedly met in middle school, and he popped the question during a live radio broadcast four days after her graduation from the University of Mississippi.

Ann Buck and Joe Buck were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Natalie and Trudy. Joe and his ex-wife divorced in 2011 after 18 years of marriage but are yet to disclose the reason for quitting. However, the former couple is in a great relationship and often reunite during festivities.

Ann Buck’s relationship status in 2021 is not clear, but several publications cite that she is with a mysterious man. On the other hand, Joe married the former Denver Broncos cheerleader and sports journalist Michelle Beisner in April 2014. They have twin sons, Blake Andrew and Wyatt Joseph, who were born in April 2018.

Who is Ann Buck’s daughter?

Joe Buck’s ex-wife has two daughters with the sports broadcaster. Her eldest, Natalie, decided to venture into the communications field like her dad. She is a Telecommunications Engineer by profession and currently interns at Fox 2 in St. Louis.

Natalie has also tried acting and has made appearances in Blue Bloods (2010) and Superstore (2015). She will also be featured in Marry Me (2022) and Wilde Flowers. She is currently dating Bobby, as seen from her Instagram posts.

Ann’s younger daughter Trudy is also following the acting route. She pursued a bachelor’s degree in Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. Trudy lives in Los Angeles.

What does Ann Buck do?

It is not clear what the St. Louis native does for a living. Since her divorce, she prefers to keep a low-key and modest life in Ladue, St. Louis. Ann does not have social media accounts but is often seen on her daughter Natalie’s Instagram posts.

Ann Buck’s net worth

Her net worth in 2021 is not known since she has kept her career under wraps. On the other hand, Joe Buck’s net worth is estimated at $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The sportscasting legend makes around $6 million per year.

Ann Buck is not an attention-seeking woman. She decided to stay out of the spotlight after ending her marriage with the sports broadcaster Joe. Her daughters are lucky to have such a mother since she put family happiness first and does not seem bothered by Joe’s other marriage. As seen from Natalie’s Instagram posts, the daughters have a great relationship with their father’s second wife.

