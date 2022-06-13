Who is Chris Brown's mom? Everything to know about Joyce Hawkins

Joyce Hawkins is the mother of one of the most renowned and talented American singers, dancers, songwriters, and actors, Chris Brown. In addition, she is a beautiful, hardworking and charming woman. Currently, Joyce works in branding, booking, and public appearances. Furthermore, she has a clothing company, Rose Marron.

Currently, Joyce works in branding, booking, and public appearances.

Source: Instagram

Joyce has recently made headlines after undergoing a drastic physical transformation. She has stunned the internet with her new looks. Due to her social media posting and sharing, her popularity has skyrocketed, and currently, she is trending.

Joyce Hawkins' profiles and bio

Full Name Joyce Amy Bundy Hawkins Gender Female Date of Birth October 7, 1964 Joyce Hawkins' age 58 years as of 2022 Ethnicity Biracial Nationality American Zodiac sign Libra Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Marital status Divorced Joyce Hawkins' children Chris Brown and Lytrell Bundy First ex-husband Clinton Brown Second ex-husband Donnelle Hawkins Famous for Being the mother of Chris Brown Instagram @Mombreezyofficial Height 5 feet 5 inches

Who is Chris Brown's mother?

Her name is Joyce Hawkins, an American social media personality and businesswoman. Famous for being the mother of Chris Brown. Joyce Hawkins' age is currently 58 years as of 2022. She was born on October 7, 1964.

Who is mombreezyofficial? Mom breezy official is Chris Brown's mother, Joyce Hawkins. This is her official Instagram handle, where she posts tidbits of her daily life.

Career

Joyce is an entrepreneur who is a jack of all trades. Her career began as a day-care centre director and later transitioned to the fashion industry. Her work in fashion primarily revolves around her online boutique, Rose Marron.

She is a lovely, intelligent, hardworking and self-sufficient woman. Her corporation makes and produces outfits and clothes for people of all ages.

Reports claim she is a costume designer with a considerable sense of style. This gift has made her achieve much beyond just being the mother of an internationally renowned artist. She has designed costumes for various popular products and has been able to work with various costume and wardrobe departments.

Capitalizing on her son's fame, she has built a solid online presence through which she helps boost her boutique. As of June 2022, Joyce Hawkins' Instagram has over 430,000 followers and an additional 14.7 thousand on her rosemarronofficial account.

Who are Chris Brown's parents?

Joyce was 24 years when she had Chris Brown. Chris was born on May 5, 1989. Several of his fans are very familiar with his mum, Joyce Hawkins, but only a few people know his father, Clinton Brown. His dad worked as a correction officer at a prison in Virginia.

Joyce Hawkins' husband was Clinton; they were married and blessed with two children, Lytrell Bundy and Chris Brown. Lytrell was born on November 26, 1981, and she is older than Chris by eight years. She turned 41 in 2022.

Domestic abuse and divorce

However, Clinton and Hawkins divorced when Chris Brown was six years old. Clinton would abuse and torture Chris and Joyce. In 2022, Clinton will be 57 years old, and just like his ex-wife, he was very involved throughout his son's upbringing. When Chris tried to get together with Rihanna in 2013, after their viral domestic abuse incident, Clinton offered his opinion.

After this relationship ended, Joyce began dating Donnelle Hawkins, her second husband. However, they did not get along. At one point, Chris shared that his stepfather physically abused his mother several times. However, Donnelle insists that there has never been any physical abuse, adding that he has only spanked Chris once.

Just like the first marriage, the second marriage ended in divorce. However, the reasons are not well known. There has been no more news of Hawkins' love life since then.

Joyce Hawkins' surgery

Chris Brown's mum underwent a major physical transformation. She stunned the public when she revealed the results of her surgery. The celebrity mom appears utterly different from her old photos. Several fans commented that her results are incredible and that she looks like a new woman.

Joyce feels superb, too, expressing tremendous confidence on social media. However, it is unclear why she decided to make this huge change, appearing much younger and more gorgeous.

Before and after picture of Joyce Hawkins. Photo: @Kris Connor @mombreezyofficial

Source: Instagram

Joyce Hawkins' net worth

Hawkins has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2022. However, she keeps her finances and profits very private. Her primary source of income is entrepreneurship, alongside branding, booking, and public speaking. Chris Brown's net worth is approximately $50 million, but his salary is still under review.

Hawkins is now more youthful and attractive after her major surgery, and many have turned to her socials so they can express their admiration for her stunning new look. Hawkins has supported her son Chris in his quest to become a major celebrity and has openly shown her attachment to her children. Despite her physical changes, Joyce remains substantial and dynamic.

