Who is Cassie Pérez? Age, children, parents, career, height, profiles, net worth

A celebrity status can be transferred from a celebrity parent to their children. This is the case of Cassie Pérez, a celebrity kid who is famous for being the daughter of Chris Pérez, who is a renowned American guitarist, songwriter, and author.

Parents are always happy and proud to flaunt the success of their children when they are doing well in their chosen career paths, and Cassie's parents are not an exception here. This is evident in how her father posts his lovely daughter's pictures on social media. So, one might have thought that the little princess would take after her father and enter the entertainment industry. But, no, she chose her career path and put in her best.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Cassie Gabrielle Pérez Gender Female Date of birth 23rd December 1998 Age 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, the United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 121 Cassie Pérez's height in feet 5’ 5’’ Height in centimetres 164 Body measurement 34-24-35 Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Father Chris Perez Mother Vanessa Villanueva Sibling 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Mark Munoz Education Dell M College Profession Aesthetician and phlebotomist Net worth $10,000 Instagram account @cassie.gabriella.pérez

Background information

Cassie Pérez was born on 23rd December 1998 in San Antonio, Texas, the United States of America. This means that Cassie Pérez's age is presently 23 years, but she will turn 24 by December 2022.

Although it is not sure if Cassie Pérez's siblings are many, she certainly has Noah as a brother. But then, the unfortunate thing is that he has Down syndrome.

Career

Cassie has already taken the first step toward earning a livelihood on her own and taking ownership of her chosen job. After graduating high school, she left the music and entertainment industry and pursued a different professional path.

Cassie Pérez's profile shows that she is a certified aesthetician approved by the Texas Cosmetologist Association. Additionally, she has worked as a Medical Aesthetician with Massage Envy Spa, a store in Texas.

Interestingly, the young Pérez strives to develop a brand as an entrepreneur. Her fascination with beauty and skincare products inspired her to launch her health and beauty brand, Ethereal Beauty. Ethereal Beauty Hub offers various beauty and relaxation services, including customised facials, back facials, skin enhancement, skin suction, and various other skin and beauty treatments.

Personal life

Cassie Perez has been dating Mark Munoz since 2016. Mark is a Japanese-born Filipino-American who retired as a professional mixed martial artist. The lovebirds met in the college.

In 2019, they became a proud owner of a home where they co-parent their dog Saint. While there is no news about them tying the knot soon, they enjoy the backing of their parents to live together.

Cassie Pérez's parents

Cassie's mother is Vanessa Villanueva. She became famous after marrying Chris Perez. Besides being a talented actress, she is also an entrepreneur; she runs a nail salon and beauty Spa known as V's Day Spa, located in Portland, Texas.

On the other hand, her father is Chris Pérez, an American guitarist, songwriter, and author best known as the lead guitarist for the Tejano band Selena y Los Dinos. So, how old is Chris Perez? He is 52 years old; he was born on 14th August 1959.

The parents married in 2001, but after seven years of being together, they divorced in 2008 because of alcohol and drug misuse.

Does Chris Perez have a daughter?

Yes, his relationship with Vanessa Villanueva produced Cassie. Since the divorce, Cassie and her father have maintained an excellent father-to-daughter relationship.

Who are Cassie Pérez's children?

Presently, her relationship with Mark Munoz has not produced any children. This means that whatever rumours spread around about a child in their relationship should not be taken seriously.

Net worth

Cassie Pérez's net worth is yet to be disclosed. Nevertheless, she makes money through her job as a Phlebotomist and certified Aesthetician. It is also true that her brand, Ethereal Beauty, is still at its budding stage and has not been such a famous or successful business yet.

Cassie Pérez is among those few kids of celebrities who do not follow after their parents' careers but go out of their way to chart a path for themselves. She is putting a lot of effort into building and promoting her brand. She has a loving relationship with her partner and cares a lot about her family, especially her sick brother.

