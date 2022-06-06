Global site navigation

Who is Faye Hadley? Age, married, education, height, career, profiles, net worth
Who is Faye Hadley? Age, married, education, height, career, profiles, net worth

Faye Hadley is one of the biggest names out there in the US when the topic of discussion is centred around women getting their hands dirty in motor oils and brake pads while restoring cars. She has been in the business for almost a decade now and has appeared on an American reality show promoting women with her kind of talent.

where does faye hadley live?
Hadley is best known as the mechanic woman. Photo: @pistonsandpixiedust
Source: UGC

Faye Hadley is more than just a mechanic; she is passionate about helping people fix their cars, and it has been that way since she was a teenager. This super-lady is a Harvard-trained psychologist who was doing well with helping people through therapy sessions but decided to pursue her natural talent as a repair person.

Faye Hadley's biography

Birth nameLafayette Lewis
Name after marriageFaye Lewis
Also known asAnya Lewis
GenderFemale
Date of birth25th September 1986
Faye Hadley's age35 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthSan Antonio, Texas, United States of America
Current residenceUnited States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5' 8"
Height in centimetres172
Weight in kilograms55
Hair colourBlack but usually dyed into different colours
Eye colourBrown
MotherCindy Copeland
FatherMr Lewis
Marital statusMarried
HusbandBrandon Hadley
UniversityHarvard University
ProfessionMechanic, television personality, YouTuber, and social media influencer
Instagram handle@pistonsandpixiedust

Who is Faye Hadley?

Faye Hadley is best known as a mechanic woman. She is from Texas, San Antonio, and was born on 25th September 1986. So, how old is Faye Hadley? She is currently 35 years old.

Not much is known about her parents, but information from her socials and other sources online indicate that her biological parents are divorced. Her father is an academician; he obtained a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while her mother, Cindy Copeland, has been described as Faye's supporter on several occasions.

Faye Hadley's educational background

Faye was one of the brightest students amongst her peers while in high school. She went on to gain admission into the prestigious Harvard University, where she bagged a degree in psychology in 2010. Faye was about 22 years when she graduated from Harvard.

Career

Hadley was one of the leading females in the profession of car repairs in America, although she worked as a therapist in an organisation immediately after graduating from Harvard University as a psychologist.

After working there for a while, Lafayette still felt a longing for what she had always been passionate about since her teenage years; she wanted to get her hands on tools and know cars and repair them.

Describing her passion during an interview, she said:

I love helping people, but as a therapist, you just jump into people's lives, it was too intense for me. I want to help people; with a car, I can just jump in right away - I can change an alternator and make a check-engine light go away!

Faye confessed that she had an early life crisis by trying to displease her inner child for a shot at the corporate ladder. It took her mother's input to get her to make a concrete decision about her passion for cars.

Afterwards, she informed her employers that she would be resigning two weeks after, and she relocated to Portland to chase her passion. It was not all roses for Faye immediately after making this decision; she had to return to learning about cars in a garage as an unpaid intern.

More so, the mechanic woman attended numerous classes at a community college in her locality and was able to get a job with a Toyota dealership. She also used the opportunity to acquire several certifications that matter to her goals.

Anya has since worked in several independent car repair workshops but eventually started her repair company known as Pistons & Pixiedusts. The organisation focuses on empowering and educating women.

She has been one of the primary characters in television reality shows like All Girls Garage and recently became the host of a show titled The Best of Top Gear. She also shares her knowledge on an eponymous YouTube channel that she manages.

where did faye hadley go to college?
Hadley was one of the leading females in the profession of car repairs in America. Photo: @pistonsandpixiedust
Source: UGC

Personal life

Faye Hadley married Brandon Hadley. The duo first met in 2015, and about a year later, precisely on Faye's 30th birthday in 2016, they tied the knot.

Faye Hadley's spouse is a wood artist. The duo's pictures on their respective social media pages indicate that they love doing the same things outside of their primary occupations. They are without a child yet.

Body measurements and personal appearance

Faye Hadley's height is around 5 feet and 8 inches, which means that she is about 172 centimetres tall. She weighs about 121 pounds, and her pictures show a lady who tries to stay healthy and manage her weight.

Despite her job requiring her to get her hands dirty, Faye is still a beauty whenever she wants. She has her signature facial makeup that has been applauded and criticised; she even made a YouTube tutorial video on how her fans can make their faces up like hers.

Faye Hadley's net worth

According to the Biogossip website, Faye's net worth is estimated at $500,000. She has built a business and a legacy capable of going strong for years to come. As a businesswoman, teacher, mentor, social media personality, and accidental television personality, Faye makes enough to live a comfortably fulfilling life with her husband.

Faye Hadley is one woman who proves that a woman can do what a man can do, if not better. Despite graduating from one of the most prestigious schools in the world, she felt a hollow that would only be filled when she faced her fears about chasing her mechanic dreams.

