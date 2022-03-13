List of remedial schools in Johannesburg and their contact details in 2022

Remedial education is a type of learning meant to help students with poor literacy and numeracy skills. It supports them in core academic areas to be on the same level as their peers. Like any other country, South Africa has several institutions offering remedial classes. You can check out the list of remedial schools in Johannesburg in this piece if you know someone in need of core basic development skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Remedial learning improves a student's literacy and numeracy skills. Photo: @august-de-richelieu

Source: UGC

Generally, students have different levels of understanding. Some are naturally sharp and smart, while others tend to fall behind in some subjects. That is why most countries offer remedial teaching to reinforce struggling students. Do you know that there are over 50 remedial learning facilities In Johannesburg alone?

Best remedial schools in Johannesburg

The government has achieved recommendable milestones in the education sector over the years. Among them is improving the state of remedial facilities.

Johannesburg has many accredited remedial centres to choose from. Some are private, while the government owns others. Below is a list of government remedial schools in Johannesburg and private ones:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Japari School

It is a preparatory primary school. Here are the contact details:

Address : near Joburg zoo, 1 Dundalk Ave, Parkview, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa

: near Joburg zoo, 1 Dundalk Ave, Parkview, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa Tel: +27 11 646 2132

Atholhurst School

Address: 60 Dennis Rd, Atholl, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

60 Dennis Rd, Atholl, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa Tel: +27 11 440 4235

Bellavista School

Bellavista School is an independent preparatory school for children with learning potential who are experiencing specific or generalised learning difficulties. Photo: @SchoolBV

Source: Facebook

Address: 35 Wingfield Ave, Birdhaven, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

35 Wingfield Ave, Birdhaven, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa Tel: Phone: +27 11 788 5454

Glenoaks Remedial and Special Needs School

Address: 72 Roberts Ave, Kensington, Johannesburg, 2101, South Africa

72 Roberts Ave, Kensington, Johannesburg, 2101, South Africa Tel: +27 11 624 1160

Core Schools

Address: 52 Johannesburg Rd, Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa

52 Johannesburg Rd, Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa Tel: +27 11 445 3958

Gold Reef Private Primary School and Daycare

Address: 71 Akker Ave, Ormonde, Johannesburg South, 2091, South Africa

71 Akker Ave, Ormonde, Johannesburg South, 2091, South Africa Tel: +27 11 494 1057

Special Needs School (KAI)

Address: 459-461 Corlett Dr, Corlett Gardens, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa

459-461 Corlett Dr, Corlett Gardens, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa Tel: +27 78 447 3314

Eden College Lyndhurst

Address: 48 Johannesburg Rd, Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa

48 Johannesburg Rd, Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa Tel: Phone: +27 11 445 3900

St James Preparatory School Johannesburg

Address: 61 Berg St, Jeppestown, Johannesburg, 2194, South Africa

61 Berg St, Jeppestown, Johannesburg, 2194, South Africa Tel: +27 11 618 4101

Grantley College

Grantley College is based in Blackwood Ave, Parktown. Photo: @shkrabaanthony

Source: UGC

Address: 2 Blackwood Ave, Parktown, in Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa

2 Blackwood Ave, Parktown, in Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa Tel: +27 11 643 8321

Forest Town School

Address: New Forest Rd, Forest Town, Johannesburg, 2122, South Africa

New Forest Rd, Forest Town, Johannesburg, 2122, South Africa Tel: +27 11 646 0131

Future Nation Schools Lyndhurst

Address: 2 Wessel Ave, Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa

2 Wessel Ave, Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa Tel: +27 11 386 2500

Nokuthula Special School

Address: 451 Corlett Dr, Corlett Gardens, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa

451 Corlett Dr, Corlett Gardens, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa Tel: +27 10 023 0609

Sparrow Foundation School

Address: 32-60 1st Ave, Melville, Johannesburg, 2109, South Africa

32-60 1st Ave, Melville, Johannesburg, 2109, South Africa Tel: +27 11 482 3520

Johannesburg Hospital School

Address: Empire Rd & Joubert Street Ext, Braampark, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa

Empire Rd & Joubert Street Ext, Braampark, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa Tel: +27 11 643 3050

The Key School for children with autism

Address: 7 Rhodes Ave, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa

7 Rhodes Ave, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa Tel: +27 11 726 2445

Nuro School Remedial (After School/ Weekend program)

Address: 57 Akker Ave, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2091, South Africa

57 Akker Ave, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2091, South Africa Tel: +27 78 780 5275

Verney College

Address: 65 Garden St, Rosettenville, Johannesburg, 2190, South Africa

65 Garden St, Rosettenville, Johannesburg, 2190, South Africa Tel: +27 11 435 4214

New Nokuthula School

Nokuthula is a school for learners with special educational needs rendering services to learners with severe intellectual disabilities aged 3 to 21 years. Photo: @NokuthulaCentreandSpecialSchool

Source: Facebook

Address: 451-453 Corlett Dr, Corlett Gardens, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa

451-453 Corlett Dr, Corlett Gardens, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa Tel: +27 11 444 6443

Sparrow Combined Technical Skills School

Address: Cnr Gerty &, Hermans St, Sophia Town, Johannesburg, 2092, South Africa

Horizon High School

Horizon High School is one of the best remedial high schools in Johannesburg currently.

Address: Eastwood St & Peter Wessels st, Turffontein, Johannesburg, 2135, South Africa

Eastwood St & Peter Wessels st, Turffontein, Johannesburg, 2135, South Africa Tel: +27 11 434 5234

Hartford College

Address: 35 Ormonde Dr, Mondeor, Johannesburg, 2091, South Africa

35 Ormonde Dr, Mondeor, Johannesburg, 2091, South Africa Tel: +27 11 681 6077

Roedean Senior School

Address: Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa

Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa Tel: +27 11 647 3200

Nova Pioneer Ormonde Primary

Address: 49 Dorado Ave, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2091, South Africa

49 Dorado Ave, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2091, South Africa Tel: +27 11 496 1201

Johannesburg Girls Preparatory School

Address: Fife Ave, Berea, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

Fife Ave, Berea, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa Tel: +27 11 023 9840

Crossroads School

Crossroads School has its roots in an in-depth understanding of children faced with learning difficulties. Photo: @crossroadsschool

Source: Facebook

Address: 106 13th St, Victory Park, Randburg, 2195, South Africa

106 13th St, Victory Park, Randburg, 2195, South Africa Tel: +27 11 782 5378

Craiglands School

Address: 20 Grosvenor Ave, Craighall Park, Randburg, 2196, South Africa

20 Grosvenor Ave, Craighall Park, Randburg, 2196, South Africa Tel: +27 11 325 4802

Pinnacle College Founders Hill

Address: 39 Pinelands Road, Founders Hill, Lethabong, 1609, South Africa

39 Pinelands Road, Founders Hill, Lethabong, 1609, South Africa Tel: +27 87 350 2834

Taal-Net St-Johns School – Randburg

Address: 384 Kent Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2000, South Africa

384 Kent Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2000, South Africa Tel: +27 11 326 1550

Taal-Net St-Johns School – Randburg

Address: 384 Kent Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2000, South Africa

384 Kent Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2000, South Africa Tel: +27 11 326 1550

Elandspark School

Address: Cnr of Plantation Road and, Van Der Linde Rd, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2007, South Africa

Cnr of Plantation Road and, Van Der Linde Rd, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2007, South Africa Tel: +27 11 616 5333

Gresswold Senior School

Address: Berkswell Rd, Kew, Johannesburg, 2018, South Africa

Berkswell Rd, Kew, Johannesburg, 2018, South Africa Tel: +27 11 786 8123

St Vincent School

Address: 158 Oxford Rd, Melrose, Johannesburg, 2132, South Africa

158 Oxford Rd, Melrose, Johannesburg, 2132, South Africa Tel: +27 11 788 5430

Baobab Learner Centre

Baobab is a small, remedial high school for teenagers with learning disabilities and special needs such as autism, low IQ, severe ADHD and others. Photo: @BaobabLC

Source: Facebook

Address: 66 1st Avenue East, Parktown North, Randburg, 2193, South Africa

66 1st Avenue East, Parktown North, Randburg, 2193, South Africa Tel: +27 72 739 7307

What is a remedial classroom?

It is a class meant for students doing poorly in certain subjects. The idea is not to isolate them but to boost their core academic areas by instilling better study habits.

What are remedial schools?

These are institutions that reteach students basic skills in certain areas. They offer programs that address the gap to achieve expected competencies.

What is a remedial teaching method?

This is a unique teaching method that aims at improving the skills/abilities of students lagging behind in some subjects. In addition, the method helps to get rid of specific weaknesses from them.

What is the difference between remedial teaching and classroom teaching?

In remedial teaching, teachers focus on individualized instructions based on a learner’s weaknesses to achieve the needed extra attention. On the other hand, classroom teaching is for students with average and high intellectual capabilities.

Hopefully, the above list of remedial schools in Johannesburg has helped you make an informed decision. Give them a try if you have a child struggling in some subjects. Who knows, this might be the best decision you may make for your child in 2022.

READ ALSO: Top second-hand clothing stores in South Africa 2022: Top 20 list

Briefly.co.za recently put together a detailed list of the best second-hand clothing stores in South Africa. The stores are evenly distributed across the country, making them accessible to almost everyone.

Second-hand clothing has changed how people dress and view fashion nowadays. Check out the list to experience second hand fashion at its best.

Source: Briefly News