List of remedial schools in Johannesburg and their contact details in 2022
Remedial education is a type of learning meant to help students with poor literacy and numeracy skills. It supports them in core academic areas to be on the same level as their peers. Like any other country, South Africa has several institutions offering remedial classes. You can check out the list of remedial schools in Johannesburg in this piece if you know someone in need of core basic development skills.
Generally, students have different levels of understanding. Some are naturally sharp and smart, while others tend to fall behind in some subjects. That is why most countries offer remedial teaching to reinforce struggling students. Do you know that there are over 50 remedial learning facilities In Johannesburg alone?
Best remedial schools in Johannesburg
The government has achieved recommendable milestones in the education sector over the years. Among them is improving the state of remedial facilities.
Johannesburg has many accredited remedial centres to choose from. Some are private, while the government owns others. Below is a list of government remedial schools in Johannesburg and private ones:
Japari School
It is a preparatory primary school. Here are the contact details:
- Address: near Joburg zoo, 1 Dundalk Ave, Parkview, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 646 2132
Atholhurst School
- Address: 60 Dennis Rd, Atholl, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 440 4235
Bellavista School
- Address: 35 Wingfield Ave, Birdhaven, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
- Tel: Phone: +27 11 788 5454
Glenoaks Remedial and Special Needs School
- Address: 72 Roberts Ave, Kensington, Johannesburg, 2101, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 624 1160
Core Schools
- Address: 52 Johannesburg Rd, Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 445 3958
Gold Reef Private Primary School and Daycare
- Address: 71 Akker Ave, Ormonde, Johannesburg South, 2091, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 494 1057
Special Needs School (KAI)
- Address: 459-461 Corlett Dr, Corlett Gardens, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa
- Tel: +27 78 447 3314
Eden College Lyndhurst
- Address: 48 Johannesburg Rd, Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa
- Tel: Phone: +27 11 445 3900
St James Preparatory School Johannesburg
- Address: 61 Berg St, Jeppestown, Johannesburg, 2194, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 618 4101
Grantley College
- Address: 2 Blackwood Ave, Parktown, in Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 643 8321
Forest Town School
- Address: New Forest Rd, Forest Town, Johannesburg, 2122, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 646 0131
Future Nation Schools Lyndhurst
- Address: 2 Wessel Ave, Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 386 2500
Nokuthula Special School
- Address: 451 Corlett Dr, Corlett Gardens, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa
- Tel: +27 10 023 0609
Sparrow Foundation School
- Address: 32-60 1st Ave, Melville, Johannesburg, 2109, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 482 3520
Johannesburg Hospital School
- Address: Empire Rd & Joubert Street Ext, Braampark, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 643 3050
The Key School for children with autism
- Address: 7 Rhodes Ave, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 726 2445
Nuro School Remedial (After School/ Weekend program)
- Address: 57 Akker Ave, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2091, South Africa
- Tel: +27 78 780 5275
Verney College
- Address: 65 Garden St, Rosettenville, Johannesburg, 2190, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 435 4214
New Nokuthula School
- Address: 451-453 Corlett Dr, Corlett Gardens, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 444 6443
Sparrow Combined Technical Skills School
- Address: Cnr Gerty &, Hermans St, Sophia Town, Johannesburg, 2092, South Africa
Horizon High School
Horizon High School is one of the best remedial high schools in Johannesburg currently.
- Address: Eastwood St & Peter Wessels st, Turffontein, Johannesburg, 2135, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 434 5234
Hartford College
- Address: 35 Ormonde Dr, Mondeor, Johannesburg, 2091, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 681 6077
Roedean Senior School
- Address: Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 647 3200
Nova Pioneer Ormonde Primary
- Address: 49 Dorado Ave, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2091, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 496 1201
Johannesburg Girls Preparatory School
- Address: Fife Ave, Berea, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 023 9840
Crossroads School
- Address: 106 13th St, Victory Park, Randburg, 2195, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 782 5378
Craiglands School
- Address: 20 Grosvenor Ave, Craighall Park, Randburg, 2196, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 325 4802
Pinnacle College Founders Hill
- Address: 39 Pinelands Road, Founders Hill, Lethabong, 1609, South Africa
- Tel: +27 87 350 2834
Taal-Net St-Johns School – Randburg
- Address: 384 Kent Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2000, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 326 1550
Elandspark School
- Address: Cnr of Plantation Road and, Van Der Linde Rd, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2007, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 616 5333
Gresswold Senior School
- Address: Berkswell Rd, Kew, Johannesburg, 2018, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 786 8123
St Vincent School
- Address: 158 Oxford Rd, Melrose, Johannesburg, 2132, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 788 5430
Baobab Learner Centre
- Address: 66 1st Avenue East, Parktown North, Randburg, 2193, South Africa
- Tel: +27 72 739 7307
What is a remedial classroom?
It is a class meant for students doing poorly in certain subjects. The idea is not to isolate them but to boost their core academic areas by instilling better study habits.
What are remedial schools?
These are institutions that reteach students basic skills in certain areas. They offer programs that address the gap to achieve expected competencies.
What is a remedial teaching method?
This is a unique teaching method that aims at improving the skills/abilities of students lagging behind in some subjects. In addition, the method helps to get rid of specific weaknesses from them.
What is the difference between remedial teaching and classroom teaching?
In remedial teaching, teachers focus on individualized instructions based on a learner’s weaknesses to achieve the needed extra attention. On the other hand, classroom teaching is for students with average and high intellectual capabilities.
Hopefully, the above list of remedial schools in Johannesburg has helped you make an informed decision. Give them a try if you have a child struggling in some subjects. Who knows, this might be the best decision you may make for your child in 2022.
