Transport is a significant factor in a country's development. Transport systems facilitate the movement of people and goods from one place to the other, and this movement supports sustainable living. This post about the list of bus companies in South Africa profiles the best long-distance buses.

Bus companies in South Africa play a significant role in the country's economic sector. The movement of people enables them to take their expertise to the different parts of the country. Ultimately, it impacts the economic sector. The movement of goods facilitates trade between regions. So, this list of bus companies in South Africa highlights the best long-distance buses to consider in such situations.

List of bus companies in South Africa

Which bus company is best in South Africa? South Africa is home to several bus companies.

1. Intercape

Intercape is the country's largest intercity bus company. It is also one of the long-distance bus companies in South Africa.

Intercape offers transport services in South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Intercape offers premium class luxury and semi-premium travelling options at an affordable rate. This makes long-distance travelling fun.

You could reach out to the company through these platforms:

Physical Address: Corner of Staal & Research Roads, Pretoria West, South Africa

Corner of Staal & Research Roads, Pretoria West, South Africa Phone: +27 (0)21 380 4400

+27 (0)21 380 4400 Email: info@intercape.co.za

2. Intercity Xpress

What is the best bus company? Intercity Xpress is a South African bus company that offers luxury bus services at an affordable rate. It offers commuting services from Gauteng to Kwazulu-Natal or Zimbabwe. The company also offers airport shuttle services.

You can reach out to Intercity Xpress through any of these contact options:

Physical Address: Plot 5, 1st avenue, Unaville AH 1828

Plot 5, 1st avenue, Unaville AH 1828 Phone: +2787 150 1895, +2763 257 8400, +2786 239 0324

+2787 150 1895, +2763 257 8400, +2786 239 0324 Email: customercare@eagleliner.co.za

3. Eldo Coaches

Eldo Coaches is a fully accredited bus company that offers intercity services, express charters and executive services. The intercity services offer transport across the country's cities.

For inquiries, you can reach out to the company through these contact details:

Physical Address: 316 Farm, Lenasia Road R554, Eikenhof

316 Farm, Lenasia Road R554, Eikenhof Telephone: 012 323 5475, 011 852 6120, 065 113 5367

012 323 5475, 011 852 6120, 065 113 5367 Email: info@eldocoaches.co.za

4. City to City

City to City bus company offers semi-luxury regional and domestic regional coach trips. The company services an extensive network of stops across South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Lesotho and Swaziland.

You can reach out to the bus company through any of these platforms:

Telephone: 0861 589 282 or +27 (011) 774-3333

0861 589 282 or +27 (011) 774-3333 Fax: +27 (011) 774-3831

+27 (011) 774-3831 Email: translux@apx.co.za

5. Baz Bus

Baz Bus is one of the most reliable bus companies in South Africa. It offers hop-on-hop-off bus services from Johannesburg, Durban, Port Elizabeth, to Cape Town. Cumulatively, Baz Bus coaches traverse more than 40 towns in South Africa.

Baz Bus is convenient for anyone wanting to see the country. You can reach out to the bus company using these details:

Physical Address: 32 Burg Street, Cape Town, 8001, Western Cape Province, South Africa

32 Burg Street, Cape Town, 8001, Western Cape Province, South Africa Phone number: 021 422 5202 (or +27-21-422-5202 from phones outside South Africa)

021 422 5202 (or +27-21-422-5202 from phones outside South Africa) Fax: 021 422 4533 (+27 21 422 4533)

021 422 4533 (+27 21 422 4533) Email: info@bazbus.com.

6. Pal Bus service

Pal bus service offers the best long-distance buses services across Southern Africa. The bus company prides itself in its reliability and excellent service.

You can reach out through any of these contact details:

Physical Address: 54 Springbok Street, Tasbetpark, eMalahleni.

54 Springbok Street, Tasbetpark, eMalahleni. Telephone: (013) 692-7241

(013) 692-7241 Email: pal.bus@mweb.co.za

7. Translux

Translux would easily pass for the best bus service in South Africa. It offers luxury coach trips throughout the country and neighbouring countries at an affordable rate.

Translux bus service makes daily stops at 100 destinations in the country and major cities in countries like Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

You can make your inquiries through these contact details:

Telephone: 0861 589 282, +27 (011) 774-3333

0861 589 282, +27 (011) 774-3333 Fax: +27 (011) 774-3831

+27 (011) 774-3831 Email: translux@apx.co.za

8. Citiliner

Citliner is a semi-luxury bus company aimed at serving cost-couscous travellers. It operates in South Africa's major cities, Bulawayo and Harare in Zimbabwe, and Maputo in Mozambique. As one of the best bus companies in South Africa, it strives to offer safety and comfort at an affordable rate.

You can make inquiries and bookings through these contact details:

Physical Address: 95b Kerk St & Polly Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa

95b Kerk St & Polly Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa Phone: +27 11 336 9184

9. Meg Coach

Mega Coach is another one of the companies offering luxury bus services in South Africa. It has a fleet of eighty coaches offering safe and affordable transport services in Southern Africa.

Mega Coach has offices in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

10. PUTCO

The Public Utility Transport Corporation is a commuter bus provider. It offers its services in Limpopo, Gauteng and the western parts of Mpumalanga.

What is the biggest bus company in South Africa?

The biggest bus company in South Africa is PUTCO. It has a fleet of approximately 1,600 buses, serving more than 230,000 people daily.

These details about the best bus companies highlight the options you can consider if you are looking for long-distance buses. The best part about the list is that it offers different options from luxury transport to economical options.

