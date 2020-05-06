List of old age homes in South Africa, their contacts and location 2022

Old age homes in South Africa provide care to senior citizens. Since it can be overwhelming for family members to be with them due to work and other responsibilities, most people prefer to have their ageing parents and grandparents stay at nursing homes.

Most South African old age homes have modern facilities for the elderly and trained personnel, including medical professionals, to care for them. The medics handle all old-age complications the nursing homes' residents experience, e.g. joint pains, depression, and Alzheimer's disease.

What are old age homes?

These are private or government-owned organizations that act as homes for the elderly. They are registered with the Department of Social Development and certificated as Non-Profit Organizations to provide them with accommodation and medical services.

A detailed list of cheap old age homes in South Africa

Choose the nearest, most affordable, and reputable nursing home for the elderly. These are essential factors to consider when searching for these services. Below is a list of the best old age homes for the poor in South Africa:

Old age homes in Johannesburg

It is unlawful for someone to admit you to nursing homes without your consent. However, they are permitted to do so if they have a court order and a medical report that prove they are mentally unfit to give consent. A medical report issued by a registered medical practitioner suffices a pending court order in emergency cases. Here are some renowned public and private old age homes located in Johannesburg:

1. Queenshaven Village

Queenshaven Village is one of the affordable old age homes in Gauteng that has trained staff members that offer specialized nursing services. It also has exercise facilities that ensure that the residents are active during their stay.

Location: 64 Outspan Rd, Moffat View, Johannesburg, 2197, South Africa

64 Outspan Rd, Moffat View, Johannesburg, 2197, South Africa Telephone: 011 613 5927/8

011 613 5927/8 Email: hilary@queenshaven.co.za or admin@queenshaven.co.za

hilary@queenshaven.co.za or admin@queenshaven.co.za Postal address: Box 49057 Rosettenville 2130

Box 49057 Rosettenville 2130 Website: www.queenshaven.org

2. The German Seniors Residence

The German Seniors Residence is a facility that offers independence in a garden setting. It provides comfortable accommodation at affordable rates. It is situated in Richmond, Johannesburg.

Location: cnr Barry Hertzog & Napier Rd, Richmond, Johannesburg

cnr Barry Hertzog & Napier Rd, Richmond, Johannesburg Telephone: 011 726-8121 or 063 647 8633 or 011 482 3174

011 726-8121 or 063 647 8633 or 011 482 3174 Fax: (011) 726-8123

(011) 726-8123 Website: www.germanoldagehome.co.za

3. Nazareth Care

Nazareth Care homes in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. The non-profit charity organization provides safe spaces for the aged, frail, and vulnerable individuals like abandoned children.

Location: 1 Derry St, Vredehoek, Cape Town, 8001

1 Derry St, Vredehoek, Cape Town, 8001 Telephone: +27 21 461 1635 or +27 21 202 1459 or +27 21 932 7318

+27 21 461 1635 or +27 21 202 1459 or +27 21 932 7318 Email: rensia@nazarethcare.co.za

rensia@nazarethcare.co.za Website: www.nazarethcare.co.za

4. Cedar Manor Advanced Care Homes

Cedar Manor Advanced Care Homes is ideal for ageing individuals. Its skilled nurses take care of individuals with dementia, stroke, cancer, and other frail conditions. Moreover, the facility provides serenity, independence and access to professional assistance.

Location: Cedar Manor Retirement Lodge, 37 Cedar Avenue, Plantation, Boksburg 1459

Cedar Manor Retirement Lodge, 37 Cedar Avenue, Plantation, Boksburg 1459 Phone: 076 619 3574

076 619 3574 Telephone: 0612 736467 or 0612 SENIOR

0612 736467 or 0612 SENIOR Email: enquiries@cedarmanor.co.za

enquiries@cedarmanor.co.za Website: www.cedarcare.co.za

5. Andries Meyer Old Age Home

Andries Meyer Old Age Home is a non-racial and non-profit resting place for the aged. It is situated in Eldorado Park in Soweto and has more than 40 staff members who offer professional care to the residents.

The residents are encouraged to participate in physiotherapy sessions to remain active. If you wish to get in touch with the facility, you could do so through:

Location: 8 Moray Drive, Bryanston, South Africa

8 Moray Drive, Bryanston, South Africa Phone: +27 (0)861 484848

+27 (0)861 484848 Website: www.rada.co.za

Old age homes in Pretoria

Older adults need more than love and medication to stay in good health. Since they need an ample environment to dwell in, you might need to renovate their home or your house to cater for their needs if you care for them outside a hospital or nursing home care facility.

Nevertheless, you might not need to incur these costly expenses after visiting these old age homes in Pretoria. They have everything an older adult needs.

1. Fleurenville Aged Care Centre

The friendly Fleurenville Aged Care Centre is in Montana, Pretoria. It focuses on encouraging residents to flourish and grow in their old age. The care options that the facility provides include frail care, dementia, daily assisted care, and assisted living.

Location: Corner 3rd and Jan Bantjies, Montana, Pretoria

Corner 3rd and Jan Bantjies, Montana, Pretoria Phone: 012 943 8700

012 943 8700 Email: info@fleurenville.co.za

info@fleurenville.co.za Website: www.fleurenville.co.za

2. Queenswood Home

Queenswood Home has affordable, caring, and secure accommodation for the elderly. Its accommodation is on a rental basis, and there are 24-hour nursing services for frail residents. Means of transportation to church, chiropody, and clinical services are also available. If you wish to enroll, make inquiries via:

Location: 3 Briscoe Lane, Queenswood, Pretoria

3 Briscoe Lane, Queenswood, Pretoria PO Box: 11004, Queenswood, 0121

11004, Queenswood, 0121 Telephone: 012 391 2700

012 391 2700 Email: qws.info@mha.co.za

qws.info@mha.co.za Website: www.mha.co.za

3. Wondervilla Home for the Aged

Wondervilla Home for the Aged is one of Pretoria's most serene retirement homes. The facility has a vast garden for tranquillity, and prices are affordable. Here are their contact details:

Location: 916 10th Ave, Wonderboom South, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa

916 10th Ave, Wonderboom South, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa Telephone: 0823346094

0823346094 Email: info@wondervilla.co.za

info@wondervilla.co.za Fax: 087766366

087766366 Website: www.wondervilla.co.za

4. Mothwa Haven

Mothwa Haven nursing home is a frail care facility on Booysen Street near the Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria. The retirement home takes care of elderly and Alzheimer's patients.

Location: 353 Booysen Street, Eloffsdal, 0084, Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa

353 Booysen Street, Eloffsdal, 0084, Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa Telephone: 27 (0)31 3048618

27 (0)31 3048618 Email: mothoffice@worldonline.co.za

mothoffice@worldonline.co.za Fax: 27 (0)31 3054148

27 (0)31 3054148 Website: www.moth.org.za

Old age homes in Cape Town

The best home care for the ageing keeps you posted and allows you to participate in the caring process. For example, you should be allowed to call or visit your loved ones and be notified about their progress at least twice a week. These Cape Town-based nursing homes do this and more.

1. Neighbourhood Old Age Home (NOAH)

Neighbourhood Old Age Home is in Woodstock, Pretoria. Its communal houses are affordable, safe, and compliant. They provide companionship and independence to the residents.

Location: 19 Regent St, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa

19 Regent St, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa PO Box: 142, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7915

142, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7915 Phone: +27 (0)21 447 6334

+27 (0)21 447 6334 Email: info@noah.org.za

info@noah.org.za Fax: +27 (0)21 448 9108

+27 (0)21 448 9108 Website: www.noah.org.za

2. Kensington Home For The Aged

Kensington Home For The Aged is situated in Kensington, Cape Town. It is a registered voluntary residential facility for the aged. The place also accommodates the physically challenged, frail, infirm and elderly individuals.

Location: Corner 12th Avenue & Avro, Avenue Kensington, 7405

Corner 12th Avenue & Avro, Avenue Kensington, 7405 PO Box: 809, Maitland, 7404

809, Maitland, 7404 Telephone: 082 496 2085

082 496 2085 Email: info@kenshome.co.za

info@kenshome.co.za Website: www.kenshome.co.za

Government-funded old age homes

If you cannot afford to pay for a private facility, enroll on old age homes for SASSA pensioners. The government has authorized the social worker's offices to take care of that. However, there are requirements to meet before gaining admission to these facilities.

How many old age homes are there in South Africa?

Mzansi has about 1,150 residential facilities for older persons, including retirement villages, frail care centres, nursing homes, and step-down facilities.

Those registered with the Department of Social Development are about 415, and the government manages and fully subsidizes about eight of them.

Additionally, note that private old age homes are more than state-owned older persons' residential facilities. Check out the government old age homes listed in the tables below:

1. City-owned nursing homes/retirement villages in Johannesburg

For those in need of the services from city-owned homes in Johannesburg, don't hesitate to get in touch with 0860 562 874 (General Inquiries) or 0800 002 587 (Anti-fraud reporting hotline) or 011 375 5911 (Ambulance, Fire, and JMPD reporting hotline). If you need old age homes near me, here are some to choose from:

2. City-owned nursing homes/retirement villages in Western Cape

The Department of Social Development (Western Cape Government) sponsors over 50 old age homes. These homes are evenly distributed throughout the province. Some of them include:

Who qualifies for an old age home in South Africa?

Whoever needs 24-hour care at these older persons’ residential facilities should apply at their nearest social workers’ office or government old age home. Here are the requirements for admission:

You have to be a South African You must be 60 years or older and destitute. You must require full-time attendance. You should be receiving an old-age grant or pension fund.

How can I apply for admission to South African government old age homes?

If you are too old or sick to travel to the department of social development office and nursing home to apply for admission, send a family member or friend to do it for you. Below is the application procedure:

Go to your nearest department of social development office to inquire about nursing homes available in your region.

Choose a residential facility and get application forms from it.

Fill out and return the forms at the older persons' residential facility.

Submit your South African identity document (ID) and medical report to the facility.

The facility's staff will take you through a screening test to determine if you qualify for admission and a subsidy.

A social worker will visit your home to assess your current living condition.

Applications are processed within 14 days and expect a response within 30 days of your application.

You will receive a reason in writing if your application is not approved. Appeal to the Minister of Social Development if you are not satisfied with the response.

How do I start an old age home in South Africa?

You will need to register at the Department of Social Development's office. Contact them for more inquiries using the customer care service number 012 312 7727.

Are there free old age homes in South Africa?

South Africa does not have free older persons' residential facilities. Although the government owns old age homes for SASSA pensioners, they do not offer people free health care or any other service at no cost.

How much do old age homes cost in South Africa?

Old age homes prices vary from one facility to the other. Therefore, contact them to inquire about their costs and make comparisons. Be assured that you will find a facility that matches your pocket.

What is a frail care center?

It is a facility that cares for individuals who cannot perform normal daily activities like eating independently. Such people might be sick, ageing, have physical disabilities, etc.

What is the cost of frail care?

Old age home cost per month for frail care depends on the facility that one is admitted to.

Does medical aid cover old age home?

You can only use your health insurance cover for short-term medically-related frail care and rehabilitation services. Additionally, ensure that the facility accepts such medical covers.

How do old age homes support the community?

If you have been wondering, "how do old age homes contribute to the community?" They promote and maintain good health while preventing sickness among ageing individuals to elongate their lives.

These facilities take care of the senior citizens' minor health problems and long-term conditions. Their other benefits to society include:

They provide the elderly with affordable, safe, and comfortable accommodation.

They offer them companionship through support groups and friendships the elderly build amongst themselves.

The support groups and friendships the elderly make at these facilities protect them from developing depression and related psychological issues.

How to help old age homes

Society cannot overlook the many benefits nursing homes bring to the table. If you would love to help these organizations and the senior citizens, do any of these things and more:

Send them donations.

Volunteer as a medical expert, caregiver and more.

Pay residents admitted to nursing homes regular visits.

Give them sweet and thoughtful surprises like music band performances.

Make friends with the residents.

Old age homes in South Africa are reliable and safe places for your ageing loved ones. Besides providing quality medical attention, the nursing homes' caring staff engage the elderly in many fun activities to keep them active and healthy.

