Private investigator in Durban: Top 10 list with contact details

Considering different crimes because of the increasing lack of adequate security in society, people have begun taking their safety into their own hands. Like other provinces, considering a private investigator in Durban is never a waste of funds but an effort to promote confidentiality. If, for any reason, you need one, having a hand on their addresses is essential.

Several private investigators are in Durban; some work independently, while others work for private investigation companies nationwide. These experts gather information, conduct surveillance, and analyse data to uncover legal, personal, or business facts.

Are there private investigators in Durban?

There are a host of them. "How do I find private detectives near me?" You may ask. According to a 2017 statistic, there were 546 registered private investigators with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA). Find out the top 10 below:

Online Private Investigations (Pty) Ltd

Online Investigations Pty Ltd is a boutique investigative firm offering nationwide traditional and modern investigative services. Specialising in legal services, private investigations, and online/offline assistance, they use advanced technology for a high success rate.

Address : Woolworth Street, Musgrave, Durban, Kwazulu Natal, 4000

: Woolworth Street, Musgrave, Durban, Kwazulu Natal, 4000 Telephone number: 012 773 2052; 081 377 7814

CPS Investigations

CPS Investigations focuses on undercover operations to uncover information related to company policy violations, computer security, and various internal issues. They have extensive experience assisting companies with covert operations.

Address : 40 Poval Lane, Musgrave Berea, Durban, Kwazulu Natal, 4000

: 40 Poval Lane, Musgrave Berea, Durban, Kwazulu Natal, 4000 Telephone number: 076 636 5784

076 636 5784 Website: closeprotectionworld.com

Apex Stowaway Detection

APEX Stowaway Detection specialises in detecting stowaways using tried, tested, and perfected methods, including sniffer dogs. Founded by Patrick Mooney, a former police officer with expertise in stowaway detection, the company aims to bring excellence to this field.

Address : 52 Sphiwe Zuma Avenue, Umbilo, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, 4001, South Africa

: 52 Sphiwe Zuma Avenue, Umbilo, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, 4001, South Africa Telephone number: +27 31 205 9039; +27 83 787 9038

+27 31 205 9039; +27 83 787 9038 Email: info@apexstowaway.co.za

Rick Crouch Private Investigator

Founded in 1986, Rick Crouch Private Investigator offers affordable solutions for personal and business concerns. This private detective in Durban has dedicated and trained professionals committed to providing the best solution within budget constraints.

Address : 11 Delamore Road, Durban

: 11 Delamore Road, Durban Telephone number : 081 741-8946

: 081 741-8946 Intl WhatsApp : +27 81 741-8946

: +27 81 741-8946 Fax : (086) 546-6735

: (086) 546-6735 Email: info@rickcrouch.co.za

Conclusive Polygraph

Conclusive Polygraph specialises in truth verification using polygraph examinations. Established in response to the growing need for truth verification, they offer reliable and accurate services, particularly when conventional investigative techniques have limitations.

Address : Durban, Kwazulu Natal, 4000

: Durban, Kwazulu Natal, 4000 Telephone number : 0848169219

: 0848169219 Email: Conclusivepolygraph@gmail.com

MPS Polygraph Consultants (Kwazulu Natal)

The company provides accredited polygraph and lie detection services, assisting clients with incident testing, pre-employment screening, and integrity verification. They aim to deliver professional and objective services based on internationally accepted standards.

Address: Suite 9B, Westville, Kwazulu Natal, 3612

Suite 9B, Westville, Kwazulu Natal, 3612 Telephone number: 0834002909

0834002909 Website: polygraphconsultants.co.za

Eagle Polygraph

Eagle Polygraph specialises in polygraph testing for private and business use in KwaZulu Natal. Their exams, recorded on video, aim to capture confessions. Examiners are qualified members of the South African Professional Polygraph Association.

Address : Suite 205A FNB House, 151 Musgrave Road, Durban, 4001

: Suite 205A FNB House, 151 Musgrave Road, Durban, 4001 ​ Telephone number : 0733 11 8776

: 0733 11 8776 ​ WhatsApp : 0733 11 8776

: 0733 11 8776 Email: info@eaglepolygraph.co.za

Msatoz Investigation

As a private investigation organisation, Msatoz Investigation has detectives in Durban and other parts of the country. They handle tracing, surveillance, and corporate and industrial theft investigations, serving individuals and businesses.

Address : Margate, Kwazulu Natal, 4275 / Durban, Kwazulu Natal, 4001

: Margate, Kwazulu Natal, 4275 / Durban, Kwazulu Natal, 4001 Telephone number: 0725975177

0725975177 Fax: (08) 62423096

Magnum Investigations

Established in 1981, Magnum Investigations is a leading private detective agency in South Africa. With a team of ex-SAPS, military personnel, and IT experts, they provide comprehensive investigative services quickly and accurately.

Address : 123 Sandile Thusi Road, Greyville, Durban, 4001, South Africa

: 123 Sandile Thusi Road, Greyville, Durban, 4001, South Africa Phone number : 082 776 6007

: 082 776 6007 Email : info@privateinvestigator.co.za

: info@privateinvestigator.co.za Website: privateinvestigator.co.za

Absolute Truth Polygraphing

As a member of the American Polygraph Association, Absolute Truth Polygraphing conducts polygraph tests in Durban. Directed by Marius Stander, a retired murder and robbery detective, the company assists investigators and company directors in identifying dishonest individuals.

Address : 71 Ellis Park, Durban North, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

: 71 Ellis Park, Durban North, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Telephone number: +27-315635650

Frequently asked questions

Below are some questions most searchers ask. Also, the answers proffered are based on careful research.

How much do private investigators cost in South Africa?

There are ranges to private investigator Durban prices, depending on what the client wants to be investigated. For example, a private investigative firm, Local Pros, stated that hiring its experts begins from upwards of ZAR500 and could be as high as ZAR15,000 for a basic background check to a more complex investigation that requires extensive travel and surveillance.

Is it legal to hire a private investigator in South Africa?

It is legal to seek the service of a private investigator. Still, the clients must check if such an investigator or the company they claim to represent is registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA).

How much does a private investigator cost in Kenya?

According to reports, hiring a private investigator in Kenya will cost the client between Ksh. 5,000 and Ksh. 20,000 every day they work on such cases. As such, the total amount will depend on how complex the matter is, the contact address of the investigator, and how experienced the investigator is.

How to hire a private investigator

To hire a private investigator, research licensed professionals in your area, check their credentials and ensure they specialise in your specific needs. Contact them to discuss your case, inquire about fees, and verify their experience and references before deciding.

The above-listed firms partially represent where anyone can find a private investigator in Durban. Clients must make key findings about one or two options before deciding.

