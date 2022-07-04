Amazon South Africa: Everything to know about the retail store in SA

Amazon is one of the world's largest online retailers, offering a wide range of products and services to millions of customers around the globe. As part of its expansion plan, the company is establishing warehouses in different countries, including South Africa. But how does the company operate in the country? Here is everything you should know about Amazon South Africa's operations.

Amazon is an e-commerce organisation based in the United States, headquartered in Seattle, Washington. It is the world's largest online retailer and sells different products. Interestingly, Amazon South Africa's products range from books and electronics to clothing and groceries. Extending its warehouse to South Africa, among other things, boosts the country's economy.

Is Amazon's business available in South Africa?

Does South Africa have Amazon? Amazon's availability in South Africa is a work in progress. Nonetheless, shoppers can access Amazon from South Africa through the global site. The international site is Amazon's original and most popular version, where you can find almost any product.

However, not all products on the global site can be shipped to South Africa, and some may incur high shipping costs, import duties, taxes, and customs fees. You can check each product's shipping availability and prices by entering your delivery address before placing your order.

Since the company does not sell all the products alone, its third-party sellers can ship directly. They can handle logistics and customer service and charge for different shipping options. More so, they can be included in Amazon Prime, effectively putting the retail giant in charge of fulfilment.

When is Amazon coming to South Africa?

According to a recent announcement by the company, Amazon will launch its online store in South Africa in 2024. But then, interested third-party sellers who want to sell on Amazon South Africa online are implored to register before the store launch.

Robert Koen, the company's general manager of the Sub-Saharan Africa region, had this to say:

We look forward to launching Amazon.co.za in South Africa, providing local sellers, brand owners, and entrepreneurs—small and large—the opportunity to grow their business with Amazon, and delivering great value and a convenient shopping experience for customers across South Africa.

Where is Amazon's headquarters in South Africa?

Where is Amazon SA located? The company is set to be headquartered in Cape Town. Liesbeek Leisure Property Trust (LPPT) handles the R4-billion project. But at some point, there was a ruling for the project to stop. This was based on the fact that the developers allegedly did not consult Indigenous South Africans.

Amazon South Africa - online shopping

You will need an Amazon account, a valid payment method, and a delivery address to shop on Amazon from South Africa. You can create an Amazon account for free by entering your name, email address, and password on the sign-up page.

You can use the same account for both the global and the local sites, but you will need to switch between them depending on what you want to buy. But then, according to their website, shipping in Africa per shipment starts from the following prices:

Standard shipping: $9.99

Expedited shipping: $14.99

Priority courier: $22.99

Note that when the company launches in 2024, the shipping cost mentioned above will differ since it will have its warehouse in the country.

Amazon South Africa's delivery method

As of 2022, the company delivers shipments to the country using Aramex services. But because of regulatory and safety measures in place, authorised goods are now shipped into the country.

By implication, the goods, item type, weight, and volume influence the shipment cost. But things will change once the company becomes fully operational in the country.

Is there an Amazon warehouse in South Africa?

There are no current warehouses. However, the company is working on its warehouse space within the country.

How do you make money on Amazon in South Africa?

The best way to make money on Amazon in South Africa is by becoming a verified seller on the company's platform. Another popular way of making money on Amazon is through the Amazon Associated Program. This allows you to get a commission for every buyer to refer to purchase on the company's website.

As an Amazon associate, you get paid a commission for referring buyers to Amazon to buy products.

Amazon jobs in South Africa

The company often posts several job posts on its website. Due to its expected expansions, the company is hiring thousands of people at a time for service representatives.

But, besides the vacancy, most people often ask about the pay. So, does Amazon South Africa pay well? Based on previous statistics collected by Indeed, a Customer Service Representative has been said to bag approximately R 10,433 monthly. Judging by the national average salary, the figure is 33% higher, which is good.

Amazon South Africa's contact number

You can contact its Development Center by phone at 021 467 0101. If not, you can always message them on their website.

Amazon South Africa is an excellent option for online shopping, especially if you are looking for products that are not easily available or affordable in your local market. However, you need to know the shipping costs, delivery times, import fees, payment options, and customer service options.

