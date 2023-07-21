Absa bank fees: How much does Absa charge for withdrawals in 2023?

Absa announced the updated bank charges for 2023, and customers who prefer cash may need to consider joining the digital age. Students and minors, on the other hand, get the better end of the deal as long as they stay away from the branches.

How much does Absa charge for withdrawals in 2023? Photo: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The Absa withdrawal charges are based on the type of account opened and where the withdrawal occurs (ATM or branch). For the Value Bundle accounts, the withdrawal costs are included in the monthly fees.

Absa bank fees

Absa has various bank accounts catering to their customer's needs. Each has specific fees and benefits relevant to that account.

How much does Absa charge for cash withdrawals?

The withdrawal fees include Point-of-Sale (POS), ATM, and assisted banking (branch and telephone banking) cash withdrawals.

MegaU

The MegaU Account is an entry-level account for customers aged 20 and below.

Card banking (POS) ATM Branch and Telephone banking No charge No charge R80.00 plus R2.50 per R100 or part thereof

Student Account

For a Student Account, customers must be 18 to 27 years old and be registered full-time students.

Card banking (POS) ATM Branch and Telephone banking No charge No charge R80.00 plus R2.50 per R100 or part thereof

Transact

For people who have an irregular income, earn less than R3000, or do not have an income, the Transact Account is the best option.

Card banking (POS) ATM Branch and Telephone banking No charge R10.00 per R1000 or part thereof R80.00 plus R2.50 per R100 or part thereof

Flexi

The Flexi Account is an option for day-to-day banking and gives customers access to full-service banking, like online and mobile banking.

Card banking (POS) ATM Branch and Telephone banking No charge R2.50 per R100 or part thereof R80.00 plus R2.50 per R100 or part thereof

Absa has bank accounts for any age group with low fees. Photo: Hsyncoban

Source: Getty Images

Gold

The Gold Account has three levels: Gold Value Bundle, Gold Value Bundle Plus and the Gold Package.

Bundled Transactions

Gold Value Bundle Gold Value Bundle Plus Gold Package Absa ATM R4.000 free per month, then pay as you use Unlimited Free per month R4.000 free per month, then pay as you use

Out-of-bundle Cash Withdrawals

Gold Value Bundle Gold Value Bundle Plus Gold Package Absa ATM R2.50 per R100 or part thereof Unlimited free R2.50 per R100 or part thereof POS Unlimited free Unlimited free Unlimited free Branch R80.00 + R2.50/R100 or part thereof R80.00 + R2.50/R100 or part thereof R80.00 + R2.50/R100 or part thereof

Premium Banking

Premium Banking customers have access to exclusive services and benefits. There are three levels: Premium Banking, Premium Banking Plus and Premium Package.

Bundle transactions

Premium Banking Premium Banking Plus Premium Package Absa ATM R5.000 free per month, then pay as you use Unlimited Free per month R5.000 free per month, then pay as you use

Out-of-bundle transactions

Premium Banking Premium Banking Plus Premium Package Absa ATM R2.50 per R100 or part thereof Unlimited free R2.50 per R100 or part thereof POS Unlimited free Unlimited free Unlimited free Branch R80.00 + R2.50/R100 or part thereof R80.00 + R2.50/R100 or part thereof R80.00 + R2.50/R100 or part thereof

With a cheque account, customers could have free card swipes for purchases. Photo: Witthaya Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

Absa cheque account fees

The cheque bank accounts have monthly fees covering cash deposits, withdrawals, and card swipes. There are other added benefits depending on the type of account opened.

Transaction Account

Monthly fee - R4.90

Minimum bank balance - R20

Unlimited debit card swipes

Flexi Account

Monthly fee - R40

R15.000 lump sum life cover

Monthly eStatements

Access to online, mobile, and telephone banking

Gold Value Bundle

Monthly fee - R115

Unlimited card swipes

R20.000 lump sum life cover included

Premium Banking

Monthly fee - R200

R25.000 lump sum life cover

Debit, credit and savings accounts linked to one card

Overdraft facility

Unlimited card swipes

Absa Rewards

Private Banking

Monthly fee - R460

Access to private banker

Airport lounge access

Overdraft facility

International banking

Absa savings account fees

Absa has a variety of savings accounts to cater to customers' goals. Below are all their details!

Customers can open a savings account with as little as R50 and add to it anytime. Photo: PM Images

Source: Getty Images

TruSave

Opening deposit - R50

No monthly fee

Immediate access to funds

R2000 cash deposit limit per month

Two free Absa ATM cash withdrawals per year

DepositorPlus

Opening deposit - R15.000

No monthly administration fee

Immediate access to funds

Two free Absa ATM cash withdrawals per year

Tax-Free Savings

Opening deposit - R1000

Contribute up to R36 000 in a tax year

No monthly fee

Immediate access to funds online

Dynamic Fixed Deposit

Opening deposit - R1000

Choice of either a fixed interest rate or an interest rate linked to prime

Zero administrative fee

No access to funds

Notice Select

Opening deposit - R1000

Choose from 7, 15, 32 or 45 days' notice

No monthly fee

Make additional deposits anytime

Investor Plus

Minimum investment - R250.000

No monthly management fee

24 Hours' notice is needed to access funds

How much does Absa Bank charge for ATM withdrawals in Kenya?

According to the Absa Kenya rates and fees, withdrawing from an Absa ATM with a debit card will cost Ksh30 and a prepaid card Ksh50. Withdrawals made at another bank's ATM will cost Ksh200.

How much does Absa charge for a transaction to M-PESA?

Transactions from Absa to M-PESA are as follows:

Ksh1 to Ksh100 - Zero charges

Ksh101 to Ksh500 - Ksh13.2

Ksh501 to Ksh1000 - Ksh18

Absa charges less fees when withdrawing from an Absa ATM. Furthermore, their Value Bundle accounts include most transactional costs in the monthly fee and added benefits.

