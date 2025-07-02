304 meaning on TikTok: Slang origins, calculator code insight

TikTok is a platform that people of different ages use. Therefore, it has strict moderating rules that could lead to account suspension or deletion if a creator uses taboo or adult-themed terms. Nonetheless, users have devised "coded" words such as 304 as a coping mechanism.

Key takeaways

Owned by ByteDance, TikTok is a short-form online video-sharing app .

. Cloudflare ranked it the most popular website of 2021 , surpassing Google.

, surpassing Google. Some TikTokers use substituting words in their videos or filters to censor prohibited content.

The meaning of 304 on TikTok explained

Like other internet slang, 304 has a hidden meaning meant to creatively bypass TikTok's moderation systems. It is a euphemism referring to a promiscuous female or worker in the adult entertainment industry, per Distractify. When used in a sentence, it works something like this:

Kyla is a renowned OnlyFans girlie and a self-dubbed 304.

Check out the 304 pulling up right now.

She has so much rizz, that is some straight-up 304 tendency.

Exploring the origin of the 304 slang

If you type the 304 code into an old-school calculator and flip it upside down, as in this video, the letters displayed allude to an unchaste female.

But this is not the first time some TikTok users have developed codewords and terms. One male adult film creator and musician, Rocky Paterra, released the song I'm an Accountant, starting a trend.

The term refers to individuals in the industry who would probably get banned from the social media platform if they were to reveal their real job title. SW is also a term used to refer to individuals in the adult film industry.

The #304tok has numerous posts

As the 304 term gained traction in the adult entertainment industry, a community created itself around it under the search 304tok.

The videos posted within this section are mainly by people in the industry who share their experiences and flaunt the cash they amassed from their jobs. As of 26 June 2025, the hashtag boasts 49.7k posts. Check out what some X users are saying about the trending term. One wrote:

I do not know how I bumped into 304 TikTok, but these videos are fascinating.

Another added:

I love how girls can express themselves freely on 304 TikTok.

Someone else tweeted:

Why are the stories on 304Tok so interesting?

The controversy surrounding 304

Although the 304 term is used positively within the 304tok community, some argue that it is a misogynistic word used to shame women who openly express their sexual orientation or dress provocatively.

Therefore, ensuring you have a close relationship with the person you use such a term is vital. Otherwise, although harmless, your actions might not sit well with everyone.

TikTok has no shortage of coded words, as seen with the trendy 304 term. Its hidden meaning is meant to dodge the platform's strict rules.

