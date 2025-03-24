What does the green dot mean on Snapchat? Quick explanation

Snapchat is one of the most widely used social media apps globally, helping friends and loved ones stay connected with multimedia messages and text. Certain features, such as the green dot, give you insight into what your online friends are doing on the app. What does the green dot mean on Snapchat?

Exploring the features of Snapchat. Photo: Snapchat’s Facebook page and Flashpop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Snapchat has various features to better understand your friends' online habits, including the green dot feature.

Green dots on Snapchat

While using the app, you may notice green dots. The following green dots on Snapchat are discussed here:

The green dot next to your friend's profile photo. A green dot next to the profile of someone who is not connected with you. The green dot on top of the screen.

The green dots in Snapcat. Photo: Snapchat's Facebook page and N. Marais (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

1. What does the green dot mean on Snapchat's Bitmoji?

As the official Snapchat website states, the green dot next to the Bitmoji is a Snapchat activity indicator, showing when one of your contacts has been active on the app. However, this does not necessarily mean they are currently online, as the green dot will continue to show for a few minutes after they have logged off.

How long does the green dot stay on Snapchat?

The Snapchat green dot shows when a user was active for up to 24 hours after opening the app. However, this is not an exact real-time indicator, and the app may also show detailed last-seen times via hours and minutes.

2. What does the green dot mean on Snapchat Quick Add?

The 'Quick Add' option, now called 'Find Friends' is a Snapchat feature designed to help users find friends based on their contacts and mutual friends. The green dot on Snapchat Quick Add also shows when someone is active on the social media app.

3. The green dot on top of the screen

While using the app, you may notice a green dot appearing above the app. It is a notification coming from your OS itself, and it is not specific to Snapchat. If you see the green dot on top of your screen, it means that an application is currently accessing your camera.

Can you tell if someone was last active on Snapchat?

Apart from the green dot feature that shows when last someone was active on Snapchat, there are other ways to observe your friends' online activity. Here are some features that can inform you of recent activity:

Increasing Snap score : Your Snap score is the amount that shows below a person's name and username when you view their profile and indicates all multimedia Snaps that were opened.

: Your Snap score is the amount that shows below a person's name and username when you view their profile and indicates all multimedia Snaps that were opened. Delivery status : The app lets you know when your message was sent, delivered, and opened.

: The app lets you know when your message was sent, delivered, and opened. Snap Map : The Snap map, if enabled, shows you where your online friends are, and when their location was updated.

: The Snap map, if enabled, shows you where your online friends are, and when their location was updated. New stories or Snaps: Updated Snaps and stories show when they were last actively posted on the app.

Features such as Snap maps and Bitmojis help show recent activity. Photo: Snapchat’s Instagram page and Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does the green dot always mean active?

The green dot on Snapchat exclusively indicates online activity. But, does not show current active status, only recent activity.

How to disable the green dot on Snapchat

If you do not want to display your recently active status, you can disable it via the following steps:

Step 1 : Open Snapchat and go to your profile.

: Open Snapchat and go to your profile. Step 2 : Select the gear icon at the top right of your screen to access your settings.

: Select the gear icon at the top right of your screen to access your settings. Step 3 : Navigate downwards until you see the 'Privacy Control' option.

: Navigate downwards until you see the 'Privacy Control' option. Step 4: Select 'Activity Indicator' and toggle it off to remove the default setting.

You can disable the green dot activity indicator in a few simple steps. Photo: Electronics Hub’s YouTube channel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Additional information for Snapchat users

Now that you know what the green dot means, what other information and features are useful to know? Here are the most frequently asked questions posed by users.

Can you tell if someone is in your chat on Snapchat?

Individuals with the standard version of the app do not have any indicators of when someone is in their chat, except if you are currently in the chat and you see an 'opened' notification which shows they are also currently in the chat.

Those who have a Snapchat+ subscription have access to a feature that shows when your friend is active in your chat, or when they are 'peeking' at the message. This peeking feature is shown with the eyes emoji.

What can you do if your account is locked?

Your account may either be temporarily or permanently blocked. To fix a temporary issue, you can attempt to log in via the app, or select this link and enter your details, then select 'Unlock'. If these methods do not work, wait 48 hours before attempting the methods again.

These methods will not work for permanently blocked accounts. If your account is permanently blocked, it could be from you violating the Terms of Service or Community Guidelines. You can appeal, with details on the process here.

Resetting your password and conditions

Users who have forgotten their password can reset it here. The following facts will result in Snapchat being unable to reset your password:

You do not have an associated mobile number or email address linked to your account.

You do not know the details regarding the linked mobile number or email address.

You do not have access to the relevant mobile number or email address.

Your active status shows for 24 hours. Photo: Westend61 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How you can get your Snapstreak back?

A Snapstreak is a feature that adds up the number of consecutive days that two individuals have sent each other Snaps. If you have lost that streak and want to get it back, you can do the following:

Step 1 : Check whether your Snapstreak is able to be restored by looking for the 'Restore' button with a fire emoji next to it, beside the chat.

: Check whether your Snapstreak is able to be restored by looking for the 'Restore' button with a fire emoji next to it, beside the chat. Step 2 : If the option is available, select 'Restore'.

: If the option is available, select 'Restore'. Step 3: Follow the following prompts to restore your score.

If the option is not available, too much time has passed. You can click here to fill out a form and request further assistance if you tried to restore it within the time frame and it did not work.

In conclusion

Answering the most common question of 'What does the green dot mean on Snapchat?' posed by Snapchat users, the feature helps you to see when your contacts were recently online. Further features such as Snap stories and maps give you more insight into your friends' online activities.

READ ALSO: 100+ insanely funny usernames to use on social media

On the topic of social media, Briefly.co.za wrote an article detailing various usernames you can use. With so many standard usernames taken, it can be difficult to find a unique one for you.

What are some eccentric options? Here are over 100 funny usernames to utilise when you sign up for a new app, or wish to change an existing username.

Source: Briefly News