What do the planets mean on Snapchat? Quick and easy explanation

Snapchat is a free worldwide social network that connects users via text and media. The app offers a paid monthly subscription called Snapchat+ with unique features. Snapchat+ planets are one such feature that users can look forward to. What do the planets mean on Snapchat?
Users with the Snapchat+ feature can access exclusive perks, including early access to features, customisable icons, themes, chat wallpapers, a story rewatch indicator, customised story expiration, audience insights, Snapchat web, and Snapchat planets. Discover what the planet emojis mean on Snapchat right here.
What do the planets mean on Snapchat?
According to Snapchat Support, here is the planet rank on Snapchat, along with what each represents on the popular app:
Mercury
The Snapchat planet order begins with Mercury and our real-life solar system. This planet represents your first closest friend in your contacts and is determined by how frequently you contact them. The planet is red with hearts and stars around it.
Venus
The Venus Snapchat planet is second on the list. It represents your second closest friend and is light brown on the app. Multiple brightly coloured hearts orbit it, including blue, pink, and yellow.
Earth
Earth is third in the solar system on the app, and in real life, it represents your third closest friend. The icon looks just like the planet, with red hearts circling it with stars and one moon.
Mars
Next up in the Snapchat solar system is Mars. This represents your fourth best friend based on your interactions, and the planet is red with blue and pink/purple hearts around it, complete with stars.
Jupiter
Jupiter is the fifth planet in the online and real-life solar system and your fifth closest friend. The planet has red and orange hues and various multi-coloured stars surrounding it.
Saturn
Saturn is sixth on the Snapchat planets list and within our solar system, showing who your sixth closest friend is. The planet is yellow and orange, adorned with a ring around it. It also has various multi-coloured stars.
Uranus
The seventh planet, Uranus, symbolises your seventh best friend on the app. The planet Bitmoji has shades of green, with blue-green and white stars surrounding it.
Neptune
Neptune is the last of the Snapchat planets, representing your eighth closest friend. The planet is blue and has blue stars swirling around it.
Your closest friends will also have a 'best friends' badge on it, which means they are among your top eight most frequently contacted individuals. If you select someone's friendship profile, each planet will be displayed.
Other functions
The planets represent how close you are to each of your contacts, and the eight planets are an endearing symbol of friendship. What else is there to know about the social platform?
What does the smiley face emoji mean on Snapchat?
For standard Snapchat users, Snapchat friends may have the smiley face emoji next to their contact name. This symbol means you are close friends with the user and frequently contact them.
What are the benefits of Snapchat+?
A more extensive list of Snapchat+ functions includes the following features:
- Story rewatch notification
- Solar system (planets)
- Bitmoji backgrounds
- Post view emojis
- Custom icons
- Custom notification sounds
- Custom app themes
- Pin a BFF
- Individual chat wallpapers
- Extended story timer
- Replay again feature
- Creating a bio for your AI
- Extensive map appearance
- Priority story replies
- Story boost
- Friend snap score change
- Capturing colour (customise colour schemes)
- Give Snapchat+ as a gift (purchase an annual subscription for a friend)
What does a black star on Snapchat mean?
Snapchat offers various symbols next to your contacts, from new friendships to when your snap is opened. A black star next to your contact indicates that the user has Snapchat+.
What does Footsteps mean on Snapchat?
Snapchat+ users have access to a new, pre-released feature called Footsteps. This feature helps users see where they have been worldwide and helps you keep track of where you have travelled on the Snap Map when you are not in Ghost Mode, provided you have enough data or airtime.
Is Snapchat+ worth it?
The app's users have wondered whether the premium version is worth purchasing. Frequent Snapchat users will benefit from the plus feature, as a wide variety of exclusive features transform the app from a reasonably simplistic communication platform to an in-depth, highly customisable app that specifically caters to each user's preferences.
If you're a Snapchat+ subscriber, you'll have pre-release access to the Footsteps feature, which lets you see how much of the world you've explored and keeps track of where you've been on the Snap Map whenever you're not in Ghost Mode!
Answering the popular question 'What do the planets mean on Snapchat?' posed by Snapchat users, these planets indicate how close you are to various contacts. Each of the eight planets symbolises your eight top friends, determined by how frequently you contact them. This feature is an exclusive perk only available for Snapchat+ users.
